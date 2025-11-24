Upcycle Minerals Inc. Advances Tuxford Project and Provides Corporate Update

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Upcycle Minerals Inc. ("Upcycle" or the "Company") (Private) is advancing its Tuxford SOP Project with the re-engagement of Stantec Consulting Ltd ("Stantec") (TSX: STN) (NYSE: STN) to carry out the next phase of project development. The Tuxford Project aims to convert Brine to SOP fertilizer with carbon capture.

After the positive outcome of the preliminary phase, Upcycle has retained Stantec to carry out geologic assessments, geological modelling, and technical reviews. These activities will support the preparation of Technical Reports that will be developed in accordance with NI 43-101 reporting standards. The deliverables of this phase will include:

NI 43-101 format Technical Report for Tuxford Property.

NI 43-101 format Technical Report for Alkali Property.

Site Investigation Recommendations for Tuxford and Alkali properties.

Upcycle is also pleased to announce the following corporate update:

Successful completion of the first phase of project engineering

Acquisition of the Eins Lake Sodium Sulfate deposit

Grant of Canadian patent CA3155676A1 for the company's proprietary production process

Strengthening the Board of Directors with the appointment of Jay McNeil.

About Upcycle Minerals

Upcycle Minerals Inc. is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing an ecologically conscious Potassium Sulfate (SOP) production facility. The facility is anticipated to be constructed in two phases; a small-scale demonstration facility followed by expansion. Ammonium sulfate (AMS) fertilizer and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) are co-products of the process.

About Stantec

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting.

Stantec is a global leader in sustainable architecture, engineering, and environmental consulting.

Our professionals deliver the expertise, technology, and innovation communities need to manage aging infrastructure, demographic and population changes, the energy transition, and more.

Today's communities transcend geographic borders. At Stantec, community means everyone with an interest in the work that we do--from our project teams and industry colleagues to our clients and the people our work impacts. The diverse perspectives of our partners and interested parties drive us to think beyond what's previously been done on critical issues like climate change, digital transformation, and future-proofing our cities and infrastructure.

We are designers, engineers, scientists, project managers, and strategic advisors. We innovate at the intersection of community, creativity, and client relationships to advance communities everywhere, so that together we can redefine what's possible.

Stantec trades on the TSX and the NYSE under the symbol STN.

For further information please contact: Upcycle Minerals Inc: Jonathon Phinney, President & Director, Telephone: (306) 914-7095, Email: [email protected]