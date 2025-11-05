Upcycle Minerals Inc. Strengthens Board of Directors With Appointment of Jay McNeil

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Upcycle Minerals Inc. ("Upcycle" or the "Company") (Private) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jay McNeil to its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Jay's contribution to Upcycle will be multifaceted, including providing advice on corporate development, fundraising for future equity rounds, and supporting the Company's engineering activities through his experience in industrial services. Jay's experience in the entertainment industry will be an asset in directing the Company's media interactions and marketing activities.

Jay McNeil was appointed team president of the Calgary Stampeders on Jan. 23, 2024, and continues in this role today. The former Stampeders offensive lineman had previously held the role of vice-president of business operations when he returned to the organization on Sept. 22, 2022.

After his playing career, McNeil built a strong business career, leading sales and business operations for several resource companies in Canada including Trinidad Drilling, Tervita, Secure Energy and most recently in the role of COO for Cleantek Industries.

McNeil played for the Stampeders from 1994 to 2007, earning Canadian Football League all-star recognition on three occasions and West Division all-star honours six times. McNeil was a member of Grey Cup-championship teams in 1998 and 2001 and was twice voted by teammates as the winner of the Presidents' Ring for excellence on and off the field.

McNeil also serves as a trustee for the CFL Players Pension Plan and as vice-president of the Canadian Football League Players Association. He also continued his association with the Stampeders, acting as a community ambassador for the team's alumni association.

McNeil has a Bachelor of Business Administration from Kent State University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Fredericton.

About Upcycle Minerals

Upcycle Minerals Inc. is based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and is focused on developing an ecologically conscious Potassium Sulfate (SOP) production facility with carbon capture. The facility is anticipated to be constructed in two phases; a small-scale demonstration facility followed by expansion. Ammonium sulfate (AMS) fertilizer and Precipitated Calcium Carbonate (PCC) are co-products of the process.

SOURCE Upcycle Minerals Inc.

For further information please contact: Upcycle Minerals Inc: Jonathon Phinney, President & Director, Telephone: (306) 914-7095, Email: [email protected]