TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- To support cleaner communities and tackle the problem of litter across Canada, the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program has awarded nearly $112,000 in grant funding to 21 Canadian nonprofit organizations. This is the third year The Great Outdoors Fund and Unsmoke Canada have collaborated on Unsmoke Canada Cleanups – a grant-giving program with the goal of empowering individuals to make a positive impact in communities across Canada.

"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Unsmoke Canada to administer the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program," said Lori McCullough, Founder of The Great Outdoors Fund. "Since launching in 2020, the program has helped more than 40 organizations host cleanups that have attracted close to one million volunteers from across Canada who have removed an astounding four million pounds of litter which included nearly 800,000 cigarette butts. Together, we are making a difference in nearly every corner of our country."

Last year, during the height of the pandemic, Unsmoke Canada Cleanups provided $75,000 in grants to 19 organizations. In light of the program's success, funding for the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program was increased and the organizations that have received funding will conduct cleanups in every province and two out of three territories in Canada.

2022 Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grants were awarded to the following organizations:

A Greener Future

Absolute Sustainability

Biquette - Écopâturage

Central Lake Ontario Conservation

Clean Up Barrie – A Group of Barrie Families Unite

Clear Your Gear, Inc.

club quad de l'Outaouais

Exshaw Community Association

Re: FILTER

Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society – Nelson, British Columbia

Help Aid Canada

Nature NL

Northwest Territories Flying Association

PEI ATV Federation

Rusagonis ATV Club

Siloam Mission

Sooke ATV Club

South Nation Conservation

Take Pride Winnipeg

The Pas Community Renewal Corporation

Trout Unlimited Canada

