Jun 15, 2022, 09:11 ET
TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ -- To support cleaner communities and tackle the problem of litter across Canada, the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program has awarded nearly $112,000 in grant funding to 21 Canadian nonprofit organizations. This is the third year The Great Outdoors Fund and Unsmoke Canada have collaborated on Unsmoke Canada Cleanups – a grant-giving program with the goal of empowering individuals to make a positive impact in communities across Canada.
"We're thrilled to continue our partnership with Unsmoke Canada to administer the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program," said Lori McCullough, Founder of The Great Outdoors Fund. "Since launching in 2020, the program has helped more than 40 organizations host cleanups that have attracted close to one million volunteers from across Canada who have removed an astounding four million pounds of litter which included nearly 800,000 cigarette butts. Together, we are making a difference in nearly every corner of our country."
Last year, during the height of the pandemic, Unsmoke Canada Cleanups provided $75,000 in grants to 19 organizations. In light of the program's success, funding for the Unsmoke Canada Cleanups program was increased and the organizations that have received funding will conduct cleanups in every province and two out of three territories in Canada.
2022 Unsmoke Canada Cleanups grants were awarded to the following organizations:
- A Greener Future
- Absolute Sustainability
- Biquette - Écopâturage
- Central Lake Ontario Conservation
- Clean Up Barrie – A Group of Barrie Families Unite
- Clear Your Gear, Inc.
- club quad de l'Outaouais
- Exshaw Community Association
- Re: FILTER
- Friends of Kootenay Lake Stewardship Society – Nelson, British Columbia
- Help Aid Canada
- Nature NL
- Northwest Territories Flying Association
- PEI ATV Federation
- Rusagonis ATV Club
- Siloam Mission
- Sooke ATV Club
- South Nation Conservation
- Take Pride Winnipeg
- The Pas Community Renewal Corporation
- Trout Unlimited Canada
For more information, please visit thegreatoutdoorsfund.org or unsmoke.ca.
SOURCE The Great Outdoors Fund
For further information: Lori McCullough, 817.946.6909, [email protected]
Share this article