QUÉBEC CITY, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Never before have so many seats been available on flights departing from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB). In 2026, capacity will be 15% higher than in 2025, with that percentage reaching nearly 25% over the summer season-- a record increase among Canadian major airports. In concrete terms, this means that 376,456 additional seats (2,965,889 in total) will be available for travellers from the region and all over Québec.

This growth in capacity sends a clear message: airlines believe in the potential of the Québec City market. However, it also highlights a key issue for the coming years: the market's ability to support and sustain this increase.

More destinations, more frequent flights, and more varied options

The summer of 2026 will bring a major improvement for people travelling through YQB. Passengers will be able to enjoy more destinations, more frequent flights, and more varied options than ever.

More destinations: New international destinations added, including Nantes, Marseille, and Washington

New international destinations added, including Nantes, Marseille, and Washington More frequent flights: Flights and capacity added for strategic hubs like Vancouver, Paris, and Calgary

Flights and capacity added for strategic hubs like Vancouver, Paris, and Calgary More varied options: Year-round flights to Fort-de-France, Martinique; return of the Porter flight to Toronto (Pearson); and addition of an American Airlines flight to New York (JFK)

For the summer 2026 season alone, travellers will enjoy 5 more destinations than in 2025.

The number of seats offered at YQB has grown by a remarkable 27% overall since the pre-pandemic years (2019). More specifically, it has grown by:

44% for cross-border flights (to the United States)

111% for international flights

9% for domestic flights (within Canada)

A collective opportunity worth seizing

At a time when nearly one in two travellers from the Québec City region is still choosing to fly out of another airport, 2026 is a watershed year. After all, the benefits of flying out of Québec City are numerous: a wide range of destinations, nicer facilities, international connectivity, a streamlined travel experience, fewer waits, a friendlier atmosphere, easy access, affordable parking, ability to get back home within 20 minutes… all without the extra costs (gas, long-term parking, hotel stays, meals, longer travel time) involved in flying out of another airport.

Choosing Québec City also means choosing to support the region's economic and tourism vitality. Each new flight brings significant spin-offs for the tourism industry while making the region even more competitive and attractive.

However, ensuring this historic growth continues will call for unprecedented mobilization of travellers, the business community, and regional stakeholders. Every filled seat directly helps maintain and develop air routes from Québec City.

A clear ambition for 2030

YQB is aiming to receive 2.4 million passengers by 2030. The year 2026 will be a decisive one for that goal as the attractiveness of the platform is consolidated and all regional stakeholders are mobilized.

Quotes

"Passengers wanted more destinations, more flights. and more seats. We heard them, and thanks to our excellent relationships with the airlines, that is exactly what they are getting. This achievement was also made possible by a collaborative approach that rallies all of the regional stakeholders, opening the door to new opportunities. Now it's up to all of us to prove that the airlines were right to believe in our market, by showing up to ensure these routes continue."

- Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

"The historic increase in seat capacity at the Québec City airport is excellent news for the entire region. It means more tourists, more investment, and more opportunities for our local businesses. Each new flight generates direct economic activity for our businesses, our workers, and our tourism industry. Our government is proud to support initiatives that strengthen the attractiveness of the Québec City region and generate tangible benefits for the local economy."

- Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation,

Public Works and Procurement and Québec Lieutenant



"This increase in departures from Québec City is excellent news for the attractiveness of our city and its airport, not to mention the entire regional economy. We can go anywhere in the world from home. Whether you're a local or a visitor, one thing is certain: Québec City is the best place to start or end your vacation."

- Bruno Marchand, Mayor of Québec City

"This major improvement to the flight options at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport is an incredible asset for our region. By making our region even more accessible, this move directly supports our attractiveness, our competitiveness, and our economic development, benefiting all our communities."

- Steven Blaney, Mayor of the City of Lévis

"The results speak for themselves: air routes are real drivers of economic development, not an expense. Thanks to a partnership, the Alliance and the Minister of Tourism, Amélie Dionne, are proud to be contributing to the growth of air travel at YQB. The new flights allow key markets to connect directly to Québec City, generating major tourism spin-offs, helping break seasonal barriers, and tangibly benefiting our businesses in the greater Québec City area. Investing in air connectivity is also investing in the sustainable growth of tourism and regions."

- Geneviève Cantin, Director, Alliance de l'industrie touristique du Québec

"Greater air connectivity is a deciding factor when major events choose host cities. The new routes and larger number of seats significantly improve Québec City's attractiveness around the world, allowing us to compete with the biggest business destinations."

- Caroline Lepage, CEO, Québec City Convention Centre

"This unprecedented number of seats opens up some incredible prospects for the tourism industry. It makes the destination more accessible and allows us to bring in even more visitors and business events while strengthening our position in key markets. It's a unique opportunity to showcase Québec City on an international scale."

- Samantha McKinley, Director, Destination Québec cité

"This improved air service is a major strategic asset for the business community. It facilitates trade, attracts investment, and strengthens the competitiveness of our region. As such, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport plays a key role in the economic development of the Capitale-Nationale region, acting as a true gateway to the world for our businesses. It's essential that businesses step up to support this growth by fully integrating our airport into their travel plans."

For the Alliance économique Lévis-Québec:

- Frédérik Boisvert, President and CEO, Chambre de

commerce et d'industrie de Québec (CCIQ)

- Marie-Josée Morency, President and CEO, Chambre

de commerce et d'industrie du Grand Lévis (CCIGL)



About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. A dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

Facebook: facebook.com/quebecyqb

Instagram: instagram.com/quebecyqb

Web: www.aeroportdequebec.com/en

SOURCE Aéroport de Québec Inc.

Source: Étienne Cummings, Assistant Director, Public Affairs and Community Relations, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, [email protected]