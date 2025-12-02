QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) is pleased to announce that it is expanding both its exclusive spaces and services and its dining options with the introduction of three new amenities.

By the summer of 2026, YQB's commercial options will include the Lobbie bar by Blaxton, an Air Canada Café, and a new, exclusive lounge where paying passengers can relax before their flight. These additions will deliver on what travellers have been asking for years: more places to relax and grab a bite to eat before their flight.

Facade of the new lounge and the Lobbie Bar in the terminal. (CNW Group/Aéroport de Québec Inc.) Interior view of the new lounge. (CNW Group/Aéroport de Québec Inc.)

"As we work toward welcoming 2.4 million passengers by 2030, we're doing everything we can to make our airport even more appealing to travellers from the Greater Québec City area, as well as from eastern, northern, and central Québec. We're already known for our warm welcome and our wide range of services, and with this announcement, we're taking another step toward delivering on our promise of excellence," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB.

Lounge

The lounge will provide an exclusive space where passengers who purchase passes can relax before their flight. With its open-concept design, abundant natural light, fireplace, and comfortable seating for small groups, this inviting new area was created with vacationers in mind. A regularly updated menu and a selection of beverages will be on offer, with a full range of beers, wines, spirits, and soft drinks available any time of the day.

The lounge will be located after the security checkpoint, near gates 29 and 30, behind the Lobbie bar, and it will be able to accommodate around 100 guests at a time.

Access can be purchased on the airport's website (aeroportdequebec.com), through a travel agent, or at the lounge entrance. As with the airport's parking facilities, customers who prepay can take advantage of a reduced rate.

Lobbie

Lobbie, an original concept developed by Blaxton Franchise Canada, will provide fast-casual bar and restaurant service. Wines by the glass or bottle will be available, along with shared plates. It's the perfect place to unwind and discover something new, in an atmosphere inspired by the Québec's unique art de vivre.

The Lobbie will be located after the security checkpoint, near gates 29 and 30. Featuring a large, welcoming bar and a comfortable seating area, Lobbie will be able to seat up to 75 guests.

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

