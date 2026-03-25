QUÉBEC CITY, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) is proud to announce the start of the New Infrastructure for Comfort and Efficiency (NICE) project. With this major infrastructure project, YQB will be reorganizating the domestic flight arrivals, adding more space and equipment in this key area to comfortably accommodate twice as many passengers and efficiently process their baggage and cargo.

The domestic arrivals area receives more and more passengers each year, arriving on larger aircraft than in the past. The current area, built in 2008, reaches full capacity several times a week.

Work on the NICE project will begin in April 2026 and continue through to 2028. It will include:

The installation of a third baggage carousel dedicated to domestic flights

The reconstruction of gates 28 and 29

The upgrade of gate 28 to accommodate larger aircraft

The creation of a new baggage and cargo unloading area

The reorganization of the baggage claim areas

The addition of new facilities for partners with airside access

The reorganization of the conference room

The renovation of restroom facilities and the creation of new restrooms

The addition of 4,500 m² across two levels

The project, which requires a total of $47.8 million in investments, is receiving $12.5 million in funding from the Government of Canada through the National Trade Corridors Fund program.

"We are investing in infrastructure that is essential to our growth, aligned with our goal of welcoming 2.4 million passengers by 2030--a 35% increase. In this context, the project is necessary to continue providing a smooth passenger experience and modern, state-of-the-art facilities for our partners," said Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. "We are grateful for the Government of Canada's support in helping fund this major project, which is crucial for our development and for ensuring that people and cargo can continue to move smoothly through our airport. The growth of air traffic is a strong driver of socioeconomic development for our region and the province as a whole. The greater Québec City area deserves continued investment to support its development."

"By modernizing the domestic arrivals area at Québec City Jean-Lesage International Airport, we are helping the airport accommodate more passengers, handle baggage and cargo more efficiently, and better respond to the growth in air traffic. This investment, made possible by the National Commercial Corridors Fund, improves travel flow, strengthens regional connectivity, and supports the long-term economic development of the greater Quebec City region" said the Honourable Steven MacKinnon, Minister of Transport and Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

"With this $50 million investment at YQB, including $12.5 million from the Government of Canada, we are modernizing a key piece of infrastructure for the Québec City region," mentioned the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement and Quebec Lieutenant. "This project will double passenger capacity and provide a smoother travel experience, while supporting the region's economic growth.

"Our airport is an integral part of our vision for comprehensive mobility in Québec City," stated Yannick Fauteux, councillor for the Cap-Rouge-Laurentien district and chair of the Réseau de transport de la Capitale (RTC). "Offering citizens more options so they can travel using their preferred mode of transportation also promotes interregional mobility, and therefore increases the appeal of domestic flights departing from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport. This investment is promising for the future of air service to the greater Québec City area, with the associated economic benefits" he added.

This major project for YQB has been carefully developed to maximize the value of the investment. Strong planning, along with close collaboration with the airport community, will allow the project to proceed while keeping the area operational and minimizing impacts on operations and passenger comfort.

To watch the project presentation video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vpVgQptrUJs

About Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB)

YQB is managed by Aéroport de Québec Inc., a private corporation responsible for the airport's management, operation, maintenance, and development since November 1, 2000. Around a dozen carriers offer flights from YQB to destinations in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Mexico, and Europe, and daily flights to the main hubs in eastern North America.

SOURCE Aéroport de Québec Inc.

Source: Étienne Cummings, Assistant Director, Public Affairs and Community Relations, Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, [email protected], www.aeroportdequebec.com