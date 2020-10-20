Unpack the Latest Industry Shifts at the Build Smarter 2020 Virtual Conference

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is proud to announce an entirely virtual edition of the popular Build Smarter Conference, taking place across North America from November 9th to 13th, 2020. Constellation is bringing together builders and developers from around North America and offering admission to all five days of the conference entirely free of charge.

Throughout the five days of this year's conference, attendees will be able to take part in 70+ hands-on training sessions run by the industry's greatest experts. The main keynote sessions will include presentation of the market data for Q4, 2020 and an outlook for 2021 given by Ali Wolf, Meyer Research's Chief Economist, as well as a talk on the forces shaping the immediate future and our recovery, given by Mike Lipkin, the founder of Environics/Lipkin.

Builder panels featuring homebuilding veterans, visionary leaders, and technology wizards will cover the homebuilding industry's most critical topics of 2020,and allow attendees to ask questions and share insights from their experiences.

"2020 has marked a huge shift in the way the homebuilding industry operates," says Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "The speakers and topics we're featuring at the 2020 Build Smarter Conference will explore the insights and inspiration necessary to have success in 2020 and beyond."

Constellation's dedicated product experts will also be on hand throughout the conference, conducting one-on-one Tech Lab meetings and offering attendees an in-depth look at the newest homebuilding software innovations and solutions the Constellation team has been developing for the last year.

"Our goal is to give attendees the knowledge and expertise to take advantage of Constellation's ground-breaking homebuilding solutions and services, so they can take on the 'New Normal' with confidence," says Elmira Abushayeva, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems' Director of Marketing.

Whether you work in land development, construction, or marketing, the information and connections gained during this year's virtual conference will help you tackle the challenges you'll face moving in to 2021.

Register now to secure your ticket.

About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

#buildsmarter2020 #constellationhb #builderconference #virtualconference #buildtopia #FAST #NEWSTAR #LandDev #CustomerInsight #NewHomeListingService #HomeOwnerCentral #CustomerExperienceSolutions #homebuilders #builders #construction #events

For more information, please contact:

Elmira Abushayeva

Director of Marketing, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

888-723-2222

[email protected]

SOURCE Constellation HomeBuilder Systems

Related Links

http://www.constellationhb.com

