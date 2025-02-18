Constellation Unveils NX, Raising the Bar in Modernizing Homebuilder Operations

Next generation enterprise resource planning (ERP) software is an all-in-one solution developed to meet the unique requirements of the production homebuilding industry.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems today announced the availability of NX™, a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform for residential homebuilders and land developers. NX gives homebuilders of all sizes the power to manage their homebuilding business from a single, integrated platform.

Bob Swainhart, Vice President of the Enterprise Solutions Group at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, has led an intense work effort over the last five years, in collaboration with several of Constellation's most engaged builders and developers in the U.S. and Canada, to bring NX to life. "Built from the ground up, NX is the most advanced, most intuitive, and most comprehensive homebuilder platform available. Builders using NX will future proof their business for decades to come."

NX is a fully integrated, all-in-one platform built to meet the unique needs of the industry. NX modules span the full spectrum of the homebuilding journey: Land Management; Accounting and Finance; Purchasing and Estimating; Scheduling and Service Management; Sales and Design; Property Management; Business Intelligence and Reporting; and Competitive Benchmarking.

Brandon Sharp, Chief Information Officer at Brookfield Residential, is one of the many leaders collaborating with Constellation on the development of NX. "Constellation is a long-term, dedicated, and trusted partner, providing critical business solutions to the homebuilding and land development industry," said Brandon. "Their continued commitment to serving the needs of the industry has been solidified in recent years as they have made a substantial investment in building a sustainable platform for the future."

"Constellation is uniquely positioned to bring a mission-critical system of this magnitude and importance to market," said Chris Graham, President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "We have the financial capability, a team with 3,000 plus years of combined homebuilding software experience, and a large, devoted customer base that helped prioritize our product roadmap."

"We are proud of our partnership with Constellation," continued Brandon. "We value them as a critical part of our extended Brookfield Residential team, and we believe firmly in their ability to deliver the technology solutions needed to help our company, and many others throughout the industry, evolve and thrive."

FarSight Homes recently selected NX to modernize their homebuilding operations. "There's no going back to legacy systems once you see and try NX," said Johnathan Schickedanz, General Manager, FarSight Homes. "To me, NX stands for next generation and my entire team is beyond excited to get started."

NX represents the company's latest ERP platform in Constellation's product portfolio, which includes NEWSTAR, BuildTopia, FAST, and other solutions specifically developed for the homebuilding industry.

The NX product team will be in Booth W3755 at the International Builders' Show (IBS) in Las Vegas on February 25-27, 2025. To book a demo, contact [email protected] or visit constellationhb.com/nx.

Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is a leading provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is part of the Perseus Operating Group of Constellation Software Inc., an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:CSU).

