Unofficial results for Orléans and Ottawa--Vanier by-elections

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Unofficial results show that 26,000 voters, or 23.5% of registered voters, in Orléans cast a ballot in yesterday's provincial by-election.

In Ottawa—Vanier, unofficial results show that 19,923 voters, or 19.9% of registered voters, cast a ballot in yesterday's provincial by-election.

Turnout numbers include those who voted by mail, at the returning offices, through home visit, during advance voting and on election day.

Unofficial results are posted at elections.on.ca after the close of polls on election night to give the number of votes cast for each candidate. Once official tabulation takes place, from February 29 to March 1, official results will give the total number of marked, declined, unmarked and rejected ballots for each poll.

Details about official tabulation and judicial recounts are available in Elections Ontario's technical backgrounder on the voting process and judicial recounts at elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

Turnout for the 2018 general election:





Orléans: 64,539 voters, or 62.8% of registered voters







Ottawa—Vanier: 48,539 voters, or 51.5% of registered voters

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).

