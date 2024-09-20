TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Unofficial results show that 37,298 voters (or 38.5 per cent of all registered voters) in Bay of Quinte cast their ballot in the provincial by-election. Turnout numbers include those who voted by mail, at the returning office, by home visit, during advance voting, and on election day.

Unofficial results are posted at elections.on.ca after the close of polls on election night and will show the number of votes cast for each candidate. Official results will be available on September 24, providing the total number of marked, declined, and rejected ballots for each poll.

Details about official tabulation are available at elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

Turnout for the 2022 general election in Bay of Quinte: 43,545 voters (or 45.9 per cent of registered voters).

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

