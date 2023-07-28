TORONTO, July 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Unofficial results show that 32,211 voters (or 35.14 per cent of all registered voters) in Kanata—Carleton and 15,430 voters (or 21.84 per cent of all registered voters) in Scarborough—Guildwood cast their ballot in yesterday's provincial by-elections.

Turnout numbers include those who voted by mail, at the returning office, through home visits, during advance voting and on election day.

Unofficial results are posted at elections.on.ca after the close of polls on election night and show the number of votes cast for each candidate. Official results will be available on August 1st and will provide the total number of marked, declined, and rejected ballots for each poll.

Details about official tabulation are available at elections.on.ca.

Quick Facts

Turnout for the 2022 general election in Kanata—Carleton: 45,695 voters (or 51.38 per cent of registered voters)





Turnout for the 2022 general election in Scarborough—Guildwood: 29,205 voters (or 41.63 per cent of registered voters)

Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1.888.668.8683 (TTY: 1.888.292.2312).

