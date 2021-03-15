UNO® Celebrates 50 Years of Bringing People Together with Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73!

Game and pizza lovers in Canada can take advantage of this partnership at Pizza Pizza locations from March 15th through April 18th. Customers who purchase the 'UNO Combo' will receive a large 3 topping pizza, 3 drinks, and an exclusive co-branded UNO deck for only $14.99*. Sister brand, Pizza 73 will launch their own version of the 'UNO Combo' including 2 pizzas, drinks and a co-branded UNO deck from April 12 th through May 9 th .

"For 50 years now, UNO has brought families and friends together through gameplay. It has become a cultural phenomenon with fans of all ages and a household staple in Canada. To celebrate this milestone, we could not find a better partner than Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73, because truly, there is nothing better than pizza to fuel a fun game for the entire family." Riza Javellana, Head of Marketing, Digital and Franchise for Mattel Canada.

"For over 50 years, Pizza Pizza has believed that hot and fresh food and family experiences go hand in (winning) hand. We're thrilled to be the first quick-service restaurant in Canada to partner with the #1 card game in the world and offer a limited-edition pizza themed UNO deck, through our Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands." Adrian Fuoco, Vice President, Marketing for Pizza Pizza Ltd

The UNO Combo is available for take-out and delivery at participating Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 locations across Canada. For more information, please visit www.pizzapizza.ca or www.pizza73.com or follow us on Instagram @PizzaPizzaLtd, @Pizza_73, @uno

*Price may vary by region.

ABOUT MATTEL

Mattel is a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest catalogs of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world. We create innovative products and experiences that inspire, entertain and develop children through play. We engage consumers through our portfolio of iconic brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas & Friends®, UNO® and MEGA®, as well as other popular intellectual properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include film and television content, gaming, music and live events. We operate in 35 locations and our products are available in more than 150 countries in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering children to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential.

ABOUT PIZZA PIZZA LIMITED

For more than 50 years, Pizza Pizza Limited has been guided by a vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation and community involvement. With more than 700 locations across Canada, the company is Canada's pizza pioneer and a quick-service restaurant leader, operating two banners – Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 – that deliver quality food choices, diverse menus and exciting promotions for all tastes, lifestyles and budgets. Visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.com for more information.

SOURCE Mattel Canada, Inc.

For further information: News Media, Brianne Arpa, [email protected]