SEATTLE, Nov. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Tineco, a global leader in smart home cleaning technology, is excited to announce its highly anticipated Black Friday promotion on Amazon Canada. Starting November 21 and running through Black Friday on November 29 and Cyber Monday on December 2, Canadian consumers can take advantage of exclusive discounts on Tineco's top-performing cleaning solutions. The promotion offers significant savings on innovative floor washers and vacuum cleaners, giving consumers the opportunity to experience a new standard in home cleaning.

Unlock Tineco’s Top Black Friday Deals on Amazon Canada for a New Standard of Cleaning Excellence

Tineco's Featured Products for the Black Friday Event

This year's Black Friday promotion will feature Tineco's most popular models, each offering exceptional performance and advanced cleaning features. The featured products include:

FLOOR ONE S5 BLUE

The Tineco FLOOR ONE S5 BLUE makes vacuuming and mopping separately a thing of the past, combining both functions for an effortless, one-step cleaning process. Equipped for large-area cleaning with an auto self-cleaning function, it's ideal for busy households.

Available for CAD $379.99 (originally CAD $599.99), this model is a must-have for an efficient, seamless cleaning routine.

FLOOR ONE Stretch S6

With its 180° tilting design, the FLOOR ONE Stretch S6 provides unmatched maneuverability, allowing access to hard-to-reach areas. This versatile model is designed to tackle both wet and dry messes with triple-sided edge cleaning to leave every corner spotless. The FlashDry self-cleaning system ensures a clean device after every use, enhancing its longevity.

Available at CAD $549.99 (down from CAD $799.99).

A30S

The Tineco A30S stick vacuum delivers 160W of suction power, capturing dust, debris, and pet hair across both carpets and hard floors. With a large 1L dustbin, this model minimizes interruptions and provides a cordless runtime of up to 60 minutes for whole-house cleaning. Featuring Tineco's PureCyclone Technology and a 5-Stage Filtration System, the A30S ensures powerful, fade-free suction and purifies the air in your home.

Available for CAD $239.99, reduced from CAD $299.99.

PURE ONE Station 5

Designed for large homes and extended cleaning sessions, the PURE ONE Station 5 provides 175W suction power and a runtime of up to 70 minutes. Its spacious 2.5L Eco Visual Dustbin simplifies disposal, while the 3-in-1 Cleaning Station and Hands-Free Self-Cleaning System reduce maintenance efforts. With Tineco's PureCyclone Technology and a 5-Stage Filtration System, this model guarantees optimal air purification, with the iLoop Smart Sensor adjusting suction power based on real-time dust detection.

Available at CAD $479.99 (previously CAD $599.99).

Carpet One Cruiser

Transform your carpet cleaning routine with the Carpet One Cruiser, featuring 130W suction power and 3-Level SmoothPower Tech for effortless maneuverability. A repositioned water tank simplifies water management, and the 167℉ High-temp PowerDry feature accelerates drying to prevent mold. The FlashDry Self-Cleaning System extends the product's lifespan, keeping the unit fresh and ready for each use.

Available exclusively at CAD $699.99, reduced from CAD $899.99.

Exclusive Discounts for a Limited Time — Don't Miss Out!

Tineco's Black Friday event on Amazon Canada offers Canadian consumers the chance to upgrade their cleaning routines with cutting-edge technology at exclusive prices. These deals are available from November 21 through Cyber Monday on December 2. To shop these exclusive discounts, visit Tineco Amazon Canada and discover a new level of cleaning convenience.

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

