TINECO RECOGNIZED BY EUROMONITOR INTERNATIONAL AS WORLD’S NO.1 HOUSEHOLD WET & DRY VACUUM CLEANER BRAND FOR THREE CONSECUTIVE YEARS

SEATTLE, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent floorcare, today announced that Euromonitor International has recognized the company as the world's No.1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for the third consecutive year*. This acknowledgment from the leading independent provider of strategic market research underscores Tineco's continued leadership and innovation in the smart home cleaning industry.

Over the past several years, Tineco has redefined modern home cleaning, transforming wet & dry vacuum cleaners from a niche category into a global household essential. By integrating advanced technology with thoughtful design, Tineco has built a community of more than 23 million users worldwide** and achieved remarkable growth across markets. According to Euromonitor International, Tineco achieved a global market share of 41% in 2022, 40% in 2023, and 37% in 2024, maintaining its position as the world's No.1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand for three consecutive years. This milestone reinforces Tineco's leadership in intelligent floor care and its commitment to creating high-performance, thoughtfully designed products trusted by millions of households worldwide.

"Being named the world's No.1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand by Euromonitor International for three consecutive years is inspiring," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "This milestone reflects our commitment to innovation and our belief that technology should make life easier, not more complicated. As the cleaning industry continues to evolve toward smarter, more sustainable solutions, Tineco will keep leading the way--bringing intelligent, beautifully designed products into more homes around the world."

Since its founding in 1998, Tineco has evolved from a single-SKU vacuum cleaner manufacturer into a global innovator spanning smart floorcare, kitchen, and personal care categories. The brand pioneered the world's first smart vacuum in 2018 and first smart wet & dry vacuum cleaner in 2019, setting a new benchmark for connected cleaning technology.

This year, Tineco introduced a new generation of products that continue to push the boundaries of intelligent home cleaning--combining powerful performance with convenience and comfort for everyday users:

FLOOR ONE S7 Stretch Ultra : Designed for homes that demand powerful cleaning in every corner, this model pairs a flexible 180° lay-flat body with advanced dual-sided edge design to reach under furniture and along baseboards with ease. Mini assistive wheels enable smooth movement in both directions, while the 45° swivel design ensures precise, controlled maneuvering.

: Designed for homes that demand powerful cleaning in every corner, this model pairs a flexible 180° lay-flat body with advanced dual-sided edge design to reach under furniture and along baseboards with ease. Mini assistive wheels enable smooth movement in both directions, while the 45° swivel design ensures precise, controlled maneuvering. FLOOR ONE S9 Artist Pro : Designed for effortless, everyday cleaning, this premium floor washer pairs high suction power with a slim, 180° lay-flat body to reach under furniture with ease. Its upgraded DualBlock™ Anti-Tangle Brush and iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology automatically adjust suction and water flow based on detected messes--ensuring spotless results with minimal effort.

: Designed for effortless, everyday cleaning, this premium floor washer pairs high suction power with a slim, 180° lay-flat body to reach under furniture with ease. Its upgraded DualBlock™ Anti-Tangle Brush and iLoop™ Smart Sensor Technology automatically adjust suction and water flow based on detected messes--ensuring spotless results with minimal effort. PURE ONE A90S : Tineco's most powerful cordless vacuum to date, offering up to 105 minutes of runtime and 270 AW of suction. Its intelligent 3DSense™ Master Brush detects dust levels, floor type, and edges, automatically optimizing cleaning power for every surface--from hardwood to carpet--so users get a deeper clean with every pass.

Tineco products are available across more than 10,000 retail locations worldwide, including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Costco, as well as through Amazon and Tineco's official online store. The brand continues to expand its global footprint with new product innovations and category entries planned for 2026. To learn more about Tineco and its entire portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit ca.tineco.com.

*Source: Euromonitor International (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.; measured in terms of the brand's global retail sales volume (in units) of household wet & dry vacuum cleaners in 2022, 2023, and 2024. Household wet & dry vacuum cleaners are defined as household cleaners that dispense clean water (or cleaning solution) to wash hard floors and vacuum the dirty water and debris thereafter. Based on research completed in Oct 2025. **Data from Tineco's official net sales records (Jan. 2020 – Oct. 2025). Tineco has final interpretation rights.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit ca.tineco.com.

