Next-Gen Power Arrives: Tineco Unveils PURE ONE A90S for Effortless Cleaning

Smart. Spotless. Stress-free.

SEATTLE, Nov. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Continuing its mission to redefine smart home cleaning, Tineco introduces the PURE ONE A90S, the latest addition to its PURE ONE S series. Designed for modern homes that demand both power and intelligence, this next-generation cordless vacuum redefines convenience with adaptive performance and advanced precision--delivering a truly smart, spotless, and stress-free clean.

A New Benchmark in Smart Performance

Tineco Unveils PURE ONE A90S for Effortless Cleaning

Next-Level Power: Equipped with a robust 270AW suction system, the A90S delivers a 46% boost in strength over its predecessor -- effortlessly removing dust, debris, and pet hair. With up to 60 minutes of runtime, it offers uninterrupted performance for whole-home cleaning.

Intelligent Recognition: Merging DustSense and Floor Type Detection, the newly enhanced brush head automatically adjusts suction for different mess levels and surfaces. EdgeSense technology recognizes walls and corners from three sides and boosts power when needed, while the 150° LightSense beam illuminates hidden dust as small as 0.02 millimeters.

Tangle-Free Cleaning: The upgraded SmartLift System combines automatic detection and ground-level adjustment to tackle larger debris without clogging. The ZeroTangle Brush prevents hair wraps -- ensuring a smooth, uninterrupted clean even in homes with pets.

Effortless Reach and Control: A 180° foldable tube and 20% wider swivel angle (vs. A50S) make it easy to maneuver around and under low furniture, minimizing physical strain and maximizing flexibility.

Real-Time Smart Display: A dynamic 3D light interface provides a fast check of cleanliness, complemented by an LED display that tracks battery life and performance status.

Easy Maintenance: The redesigned ScrapeRing™ dustbin allows quick, hygienic emptying without touching dirt. The space-saving charging and storage dock neatly organizes the unit and its attachments, including a 2-in-1 crevice tool, a lint brush, and a mini power brush.

PURE ONE A90S is now available for $899.99 CAD on Amazon and Tineco.com.

To learn more about Tineco and its full portfolio of intelligent stick vacuums, floor washers, carpet cleaners, and more, please visit ca.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 19.5 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit ca.tineco.com.

