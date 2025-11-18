Tineco’s Carpet One Cruiser Earns Spot on TIME’s Best Inventions of 2025 List

A more effortless and accessible approach to deep carpet care

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, has earned a coveted spot on TIME's "Best Inventions of 2025" list in the household category for its Carpet One Cruiser. This nomination recognizes Tineco's work in making deep carpet cleaning easier and more effective than ever, highlighting its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and enhancing cleaning experience.

TIME's annual list spotlights breakthroughs reshaping modern living. The Carpet One Cruiser earned distinction for redefining carpet maintenance--replacing the heavy, cumbersome, and outdated experience of traditional carpet cleaners with a smarter, faster, and more accessible alternative. This milestone further solidifies Tineco's global leadership, supported by Euromonitor International recognizing the brand as the World's No. 1 Household Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Brand for three consecutive years.

Guided by deep consumer insight and world-class R&D, Tineco engineered the Carpet One Cruiser to address the long-standing pain points that have made regular carpet cleaning challenging for many households. From maneuverability to maintainability, the product reflects a comprehensive reimagining of the category--proving how intelligent design can turn a traditionally burdensome task into an effortless routine.

To deliver a modern, simplified carpet-care experience, the Carpet One Cruiser offers:

Reinvented Engineering for Deep Carpet Care : Rather than relying solely on high suction power, the Cruiser uses a carefully optimized system of targeted extraction, efficient water distribution, and tailored cleaning pathways to deliver professional-grade results with significantly less effort. This holistic engineering approach played a key role in earning the product recognition from TIME.





: Rather than relying solely on high suction power, the Cruiser uses a carefully optimized system of targeted extraction, efficient water distribution, and tailored cleaning pathways to deliver professional-grade results with significantly less effort. This holistic engineering approach played a key role in earning the product recognition from TIME. Lightweight Maneuvering for Every User : SmoothPower™ technology, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned tanks fundamentally change handling dynamics. While traditional machines feel heavy and rigid, the Cruiser moves with surprising lightness and control--making deep cleaning accessible for users with different physical strength.





: SmoothPower™ technology, bidirectional assist wheels, and repositioned tanks fundamentally change handling dynamics. While traditional machines feel heavy and rigid, the Cruiser moves with surprising lightness and control--making deep cleaning accessible for users with different physical strength. Faster Drying for Everyday Readiness : A 167°F heated airflow system shortens drying time by 50% or more, addressing one of the biggest frustrations with carpet cleaning: wet carpets that disrupt daily routines. Faster drying makes more frequent cleaning not only feasible but convenient.





: A 167°F heated airflow system shortens drying time by 50% or more, addressing one of the biggest frustrations with carpet cleaning: wet carpets that disrupt daily routines. Faster drying makes more frequent cleaning not only feasible but convenient. H ands -Free Maintenance After Every Clean : A full self-cleaning and drying system activates at the touch of a button, keeping the machine fresh and ready for the next use. This eliminates the messy, time-consuming maintenance required by traditional carpet cleaners and promotes a more hygienic overall process.





: A full self-cleaning and drying system activates at the touch of a button, keeping the machine fresh and ready for the next use. This eliminates the messy, time-consuming maintenance required by traditional carpet cleaners and promotes a more hygienic overall process. Intelligent Cleaning for Everyday Care: iLoop™ Smart Sensors automatically adjust water flow and suction based on real-time dirt levels to optimize cleaning efficiency, extend runtime, and improve ease of use. This intelligent automation reflects Tineco's broader leadership in smart home cleaning solutions.

" Carpet cleaning has long been seen as too heavy, too complicated, or simply not worth the effort," said Ling Leng, CEO of Tineco. "With the Carpet One Cruiser, we set out to transform that experience by delivering powerful, easy-to-use technology that encourages more people to clean their carpets regularly. We're honored that TIME recognized this meaningful step forward for everyday households."

To compile the 2025 list, TIME editors and correspondents evaluated hundreds of nominations from around the world, assessing each contender on originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact. View the complete list of TIME's "Best Inventions of 2025" winners here: time.com/collections/best-inventions-2025/.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit ca.tineco.com.

