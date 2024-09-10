Unlock Premium Wine-Making Experiences at Unbeatable Value with Winexpert and VineCo

ST. CATHARINES, ON, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - As a leading force in the Craft Wine Kit industry for over six decades, Winexpert and VineCo, brands under Global Vintners Inc., a division of Andrew Peller Ltd., are proud to unveil a renewed focus on bringing premium, affordable, and high-quality wine-making experiences to consumers across Canada and beyond. As part of this initiative, Winexpert and VineCo are launching a campaign to raise awareness of in-store winemaking experiences - where wine enthusiasts can create their own high-quality wines using premium ingredients sourced from around the world.

With a rich history rooted in the Niagara region of Ontario, Winexpert and VineCo have consistently delivered exceptional Craft Wine Kits that have resonated with both seasoned wine enthusiasts and those new to the category. With over 25 million bottles of wine enjoyed annually by consumers, Global Vintners is the world's leading manufacturer of craft wine kits with an unmatched commitment to quality.

Why Choose Winexpert and VineCo?

As consumers look for ways to save money, Winexpert and VineCo stands out by offering:

Value Without Compromise: Enjoy premium wine without the premium price tag. Our wine kits allow you to craft exceptional wine often at a fraction of the cost of traditional bottled wines.

Unmatched Quality: Our commitment to using premium ingredients and juices ensures a superior wine-making experience, rivaling that of commercially produced wines.

Innovative Offerings: We continuously innovate, offering new flavors and products like cocktail-inspired kits to keep your wine-making journey exciting and diverse.

Wine enthusiasts can easily craft their own wine at over 400 retailer partners across Canada offering in-store winemaking services, making the process accessible, convenient, and enjoyable. www.makewines.ca

About Winexpert and VineCo

Winexpert and VineCo are part of Global Vintners Inc., a division of Andrew Peller Ltd., Canada's largest premium wine producer. With a heritage that spans over 65 years we are dedicated to providing wine lovers with the tools and ingredients they need to create their own exceptional wines.

