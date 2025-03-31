Pond's Continues Leadership in the Canadian Affordable Skincare Market

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Pond's, a global skincare brand with over 170 years of expertise, continues to strengthen its position in Canada's affordable skincare market, offering high-quality, dermatologist-recommended products at accessible price points. With a growing presence in major retailers and a dedicated consumer base, Pond's remains a go-to choice for millennial women and South Asian Canadians seeking effective skincare without the premium price tag.

Pond's has built a reputation for combining heritage with innovation, delivering science-backed formulations that address key skincare concerns, including hydration, anti-aging, cleansing, and brightening. In Canada, the brand is known for its four core products, which have become household staples:

Pond's Dry Skin Cream – A deeply hydrating moisturizer designed to nourish and soften skin.

– A deeply hydrating moisturizer designed to nourish and soften skin. Pond's Cold Cream Cleanser – A dual-action makeup remover and moisturizer.

– A dual-action makeup remover and moisturizer. Pond's Rejuveness Anti-Wrinkle Cream – A collagen-infused formula that helps reduce fine lines.

– A collagen-infused formula that helps reduce fine lines. Pond's Clarant B3 Dark Spot Correcting Cream – A Vitamin B3-powered cream that evens skin tone.

"As the demand for affordable, effective skincare continues to grow, Pond's remains committed to delivering proven results at a price that makes high-quality skincare accessible," said Olga Alpeter, Marketing Director for Pond's Canada. "Our focus on trusted formulations, retail expansion, and digital-first marketing ensures we stay at the forefront of the Canadian skincare industry."

Pond's products are available at Shoppers Drug Mart, Walmart, and Loblaw's, as well as online through Amazon. In 2025, the brand will expand to Costco, further increasing accessibility for Canadian consumers.

With a digital-first strategy in 2025, Pond's Canada continues to invest in authentic influencer collaborations, thoughtful digital advertising, and community-driven engagement to reach its expanding consumer base.

