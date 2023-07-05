Unlock Key Nutrients with New LALRISE® START SC Liquid Inoculant

MONTREAL, July 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Cereal and corn growers can now get a head start by unlocking key nutrients in the soil thanks to today's launch of LALRISE® START SC liquid inoculant.

The new liquid inoculant is based on a plant growth-promoting rhizobacteria (PGPR) that increases crop establishment through improved root vigour and nutrient availability.

"The Bacillus velezensis bacteria are responsible for what we call the starter effect," says Dr. Denis Beaudet, LALRISE Product Manager at Lallemand Plant Care. "They multiply and quickly colonize the plant root surface, creating a consistent increase in root surface area for improved nutrient access, increasing the crop's yield potential."

This PGPR provides up to 50 per cent more phosphorus solubilization across a wide range of soil pH levels. Increases in macro- and micro-nutrients availability and phosphate fertilizer efficacy promotes growth in young plants and increases crop homogeneity, root mass growth, and yields.

LALRISE® START SC is an easy-to-use, highly concentrated liquid formulation, and is compatible with leading seed treatment brands.

If you're attending Ag in Motion, July 18-20 in Langham, Saskatchewan, stop by booth 152 to talk with one of our reps.

About Lallemand

Since the beginning of the 20th Century, LALLEMAND has been an expert in yeast and bacteria manufacturing. The family-owned, privately held Canadian company is now a global leader in the development, production, and marketing of microorganisms for various agri-food industries. Lallemand has 5,000 employees located in over 50 countries and is active in five continents. Using sound science and know-how, LALLEMAND PLANT CARE works closely with clients to deliver the right technology, in the right formulation, for the right application. Lallemand is committed to solving grower challenges, significantly improving yield and crop vitality.

