University of Windsor staff in legal strike position Saturday

WINDSOR, ON, Sept. 5, 2019 /CNW/ - Staff at the University of Windsor will be in a legal strike position as of midnight tomorrow night, Friday, September 6, 2019, though negotiations are ongoing.

Approximately 300 Unifor members, represented by Local 2458 and 195, work on campus as full-time and part-time administrative staff, operational engineers and special constables.

"As public education and public services continue to be attacked by Doug Ford, it is hardworking people like these workers who are being punished," said Naureen Rizvi, Unifor Ontario Regional Director. "We're calling on the administration of the University of Windsor to push back against the government's anti-worker agenda, not enforce this restrictive pay cap."

"Workers in Ontario are feeling a squeeze since Ford took office, but Unifor fights back. I'm proud of our members at the University of Windsor for taking a stand against precarious work, and demanding better standard of living," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President.

Campus workers are pushing back against the administrations' attempts to force a 1% cap on all compensation, and remain united against the rise of precarious work at the university.

"Unifor members make sure that students have an enjoyable, campus experience, and we want to keep doing that. But these workers won't accept any excuse to cap their pay and whittle away at good jobs, when U of W administration could set the tone and push back against Ford's conservatives," said Tullio DiPonti, President of Unifor Local 2458.

Special constables, members of Local 195 are also asking for the University to show leadership and defend the language of "campus police" in the face of Ford's Bill 68.

"We're bargaining a job title that clearly outlines the vital work of our members, in creating a safe environment to all students, staff, and visitors to our campus," said John Dekok, University of Windsor Chairperson for Local 195.

Both Local Unions are set to return to the bargaining table today, with every intention of negotiating a fair collective agreement for all members.

