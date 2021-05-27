University of Toronto Schools Takes First Place in Beloved Provincial Environmental Competition

Second place team Lakefield College School and third place University of Toronto Schools (Team B) were awarded $200 and $150 per student, respectively. All prizes were generously provided by charitable foundation Maple Leaves Forever.

"Maple Leaves Forever has been a proud sponsor of the Ontario Envirothon for six years now," said Deb Pella Keen. "The knowledge and skills fostered through this program complement our foundation's vision of sustainability. We are happy to be involved in the development, and celebration, of the province's budding environmental champions."

The Ontario Envirothon is designed to immerse students in hands-on learning and discovery. "Envirothon offers the next generation of environmental leaders a chance to explore education and career paths in the natural sciences," explains Rob Keen, Registered Professional Forests and CEO of Forests Ontario. "Despite the challenges of COVID-19 and virtual learning, the 2021 Envirothon was incredibly successful in providing opportunities for students to learn from leaders in the environmental sector, helping shape our planet's future stewards."

The program offers students the ability to develop their problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skills while displaying their environmental knowledge. This year, due to the pandemic, Forests Ontario engaged participants through virtual activities via the iNaturalist platform. Teams competed in five bi-weekly challenges on subjects such as soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatics, and habitat. The provincial finalists were chosen based on a weighted draw which considered the quality and frequency of their completed challenges.

University of Toronto Schools will advance to represent Ontario at the 2021 NCF-Envirothon Competition, to be held virtually by Nebraska from July 25-28, 2021.

Forests Ontario extends many thanks to generous program sponsors Maple Leaves Forever, Enbridge Gas, Fleming College, Algonquin Forestry Authority, and Grain Farmers of Ontario.

Forests Ontario also wishes to recognize the teachers, program leaders, and volunteers who made the 2021 Ontario Envirothon a success.

About Forests Ontario

Forests Ontario is a not-for-profit charity that promotes re-greening the province through forest restoration, conservation, education and stewardship. Forests Ontario commits to promoting a healthier future by sustaining and supporting healthy forests through multiple tree planting initiatives. Forests Ontario is the voice of our forests.

Visit www.forestsontario.ca or follow us @Forests_Ontario to find out more.

About Maple Leaves Forever

Maple Leaves Forever Foundation (MLF) is a charitable foundation that advocates and supports the planting of Native Canadian Maples in increasing numbers across the rural and urban landscape of southern Ontario. Maple Leaves Forever also owns a professionally managed, sustainably renewable woodlot certified by the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®).

About Enbridge Gas Inc.

Enbridge Gas is Canada's largest natural gas storage, transmission and distribution company based in Ontario, with more than 170 years of service to customers. The distribution business provides safe, affordable, reliable energy to about 3.8 million homes, businesses and industries and is leading the transition to a clean energy future through net-zero emissions targets and investments in innovative low-carbon energy solutions. The storage and transmission business offers a variety of storage and transportation services to customers at the Dawn Hub, the largest integrated underground storage facility in Canada and one of the largest in North America. Enbridge Gas is owned by Enbridge Inc., a Canadian-based leader in energy transportation and distribution. Learn more at enbridgegas.com.

