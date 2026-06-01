University of Toronto Awards Richmond Hill Student Shanzeh Haji a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - The University of Toronto has awarded Shanzeh Haji of Bayview Secondary School in Richmond Hill, Ontario, a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to pursue a bachelor's degree in Engineering Science, recognizing her as one of Canada's emerging STEM innovators in the 15th national cohort of Schulich Leaders.

Shanzeh has distinguished herself through a combination of entrepreneurial leadership, technological innovation, and a commitment to solving real-world problems. Through initiatives spanning artificial intelligence, healthcare technology, and business leadership, she has consistently focused on developing scalable solutions that improve outcomes for individuals and communities.

"Shanzeh exemplifies the entrepreneurial leadership that Schulich Leader Scholarships seek to cultivate," said Judy Schulich, President of The Schulich Foundation. "As we celebrate 15 years of supporting Canada's STEM leaders, we welcome Shanzeh to the Schulich Leader community."

"The Schulich Leader Scholarship connects me with a network of peers who use engineering to address real needs, and I want to learn in an environment that shares that focus." said Shanzeh. "I've been focused on creating engineering solutions with measurable societal outcomes, from presenting a multivariate regression model estimating human lifespan at World Summit AI in Montreal to building BeBella, a machine-learning system I developed that identifies risk and routes mothers toward timely intervention for postpartum mental-health challenges. This scholarship allows me to continue building (BeBella) while deepening the technical expertise needed to develop responsible, scalable technologies that can transform healthcare delivery."

About Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada

Now entering its 15th year, the program has awarded more than 1,000 scholarships nationwide, helping cultivate the entrepreneurial leaders whose ideas and innovations will build a stronger, more productive, and globally competitive Canada.

Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $200 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become Schulich Leader Scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.

Through The Schulich Foundation, these prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada. Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader Nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership, and financial need.

About The Schulich Foundation

The philanthropy of The Schulich Foundation, led by President Judy Schulich, is focused on raising the standard of living for Canadians by supporting high-performing people with promise. The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having committed over $500 million to philanthropic endeavours. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists.

Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA at McGill University, Mr. Schulich has built a well-earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centres, lecture and music halls. Over 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's flagship initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 20 universities across Canada, in support of entrepreneurial-minded students pursuing STEM education. Following the success of this program, $50 million was committed to create Schulich Builders: Scholarships for Skilled Trades at 12 colleges in Ontario.

For more information visit: schulichleaders.com

SOURCE Schulich Leader Scholarships

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