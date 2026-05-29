Schulich Leader Scholarships Awards Cambridge Student Aryan Thakur with $100,000 to attend University of Guelph

CAMBRIDGE, ON, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The University of Guelph has awarded Aryan Thakur of Southwood Secondary School a $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to pursue Engineering Systems and Computing, highlighting his exceptional potential in engineering and technology as a member of the 15th national cohort of Schulich Leaders. As a new partner university to the program, this marks the first Schulich Leader ever to be awarded at Guelph.

Aryan brings an entrepreneurial mindset and leadership grounded in building practical, accessible technology solutions, with a focus on creating tools that address real-world needs and improve how communities and organizations operate.

"Aryan reflects the innovation, leadership, and problem-solving mindset that Schulich Leader Scholarships were created to support," said Judy Schulich, President of The Schulich Foundation. "As we mark 15 years of investing in Canada's future STEM leaders, students like Aryan demonstrate how entrepreneurial thinking and a commitment to practical, community-focused solutions can create meaningful impact and help strengthen Canada's future competitiveness."

"This scholarship gives me the opportunity to focus fully on creating technology that solves real problems for real people," said Aryan. "I'm focused on building technology that works in real conditions, not ideal ones. Whether it's simplifying volunteer coordination, improving access to learning, or designing offline-first tools for small businesses and rural communities, I want to create systems that are practical, reliable, and shaped by the realities people actually face every day."

About Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada

Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $200 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become Schulich Leader Scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.

Through The Schulich Foundation, these prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada. Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader Nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership, and financial need.

About The Schulich Foundation

The philanthropy of The Schulich Foundation, led by President Judy Schulich, is focused on raising the standard of living for Canadians by supporting high-performing people with promise. The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having committed over $500 million to philanthropic endeavours. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists.

Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA at McGill University, Mr. Schulich has built a well-earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centres, lecture and music halls. Over 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's flagship initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 20 universities across Canada, in support of entrepreneurial-minded students pursuing STEM education. Following the success of this program, $50 million was committed to create Schulich Builders: Scholarships for Skilled Trades at 12 colleges in Ontario.

For more information visit: schulichleaders.com

SOURCE Schulich Leader Scholarships

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