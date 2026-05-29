Video announcement: WATCH Allison receive the news

FREDERICTON, NB, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The University of New Brunswick has awarded Allison Hannah of Fredericton High School a $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to pursue a Bachelor of Science, recognizing her as one of Canada's top emerging STEM leaders in the 15th national cohort of Schulich Leaders.

Allison was selected for her entrepreneurial mindset, leadership, and demonstrated passion for advancing clean-energy innovation in Canada.

Schulich Leader Scholarships Awards Fredericton Student Allison Hannah with $100,000 to attend University of New Brunswick (CNW Group/Schulich Leader Scholarships)

"Allison embodies the spirit of Schulich Leader Scholarships -- outstanding leadership paired with the entrepreneurial drive to transform ideas into impact," said Judy Schulich, President of The Schulich Foundation. "As we celebrate fifteen years and over 1,000 scholarships awarded, students like Allison remind us why investing in Canada's most promising STEM leaders is essential to building a stronger, more productive, and globally competitive future."

Allison says the scholarship will provide the freedom to focus on scientific discovery and innovation. "This scholarship is an incredible opportunity to fully dedicate myself to learning, research, and developing the skills needed to contribute meaningfully to Canada's renewable energy future," she said. "It reinforces my belief that science can create practical solutions that improve lives and strengthen our country."

About Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada

Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $200 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become Schulich Leader Scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.

Through The Schulich Foundation, these prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada. Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader Nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership, and financial need.

About The Schulich Foundation

The philanthropy of The Schulich Foundation, led by President Judy Schulich, is focused on raising the standard of living for Canadians by supporting high-performing people with promise. The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having committed over $500 million to philanthropic endeavours. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists. Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA at McGill University, Mr. Schulich has built a well-earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centers, lecture and music halls. Over 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's flagship initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 20 universities across Canada, in support of entrepreneurial-minded students pursuing STEM education. Following the success of this program, $50 million was committed to create Schulich Builders: Scholarships for Skilled Trades at 12 colleges in Ontario.

For more information visit: schulichleaders.com

SOURCE Schulich Leader Scholarships

For media inquiries contact: David Goodman, [email protected], 647-289-1950 (direct)