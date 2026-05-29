University of New Brunswick Awards Charlottetown Student Fiona Le a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship

Video announcement: WATCH Fiona receive the news

TORONTO, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The University of New Brunswick has awarded Fiona Le of Colonel Gray Senior High School in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, a $120,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship to pursue Chemical Engineering as part of Canada's 15th cohort of Schulich Leaders.

Selected from the country's most entrepreneurial-minded graduating high school students, Fiona joins a distinguished national network of STEM scholars recognized for their entrepreneurial mindset, leadership, and a demonstrated commitment to creating meaningful impact.

"Fiona represents exactly the kind of entrepreneurial leadership Canada must invest in," said Judy Schulich, President of The Schulich Foundation. "For fifteen years, our Foundation has supported exceptional youth whose talent, ambition, and vision will strengthen Canada's productivity and competitiveness in an increasingly demanding global economy. Congratulations Fiona!"

"Receiving this scholarship validates years of hard work and reminds me that challenges can become the foundation for meaningful innovation," said Fiona. "It gives me the opportunity to pursue engineering with purpose and to develop solutions that can improve communities around the world."

About Schulich Leader Scholarships Canada

Recognizing the increasing importance and impact that STEM disciplines will have on the prosperity of future generations, businessman and philanthropist Seymour Schulich established this $200 million scholarship fund in 2012 to encourage our best and brightest students to become Schulich Leader Scholars: the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.

Through The Schulich Foundation, these prestigious entrance scholarships are awarded to 100 high school graduates enrolling in a science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) undergraduate program at 20 partner universities in Canada. Every high school in Canada can submit one Schulich Leader Nominee per academic year based on academic excellence in STEM, entrepreneurial leadership, and financial need.

About The Schulich Foundation

The philanthropy of The Schulich Foundation, led by President Judy Schulich, is focused on raising the standard of living for Canadians by supporting high-performing people with promise. The Schulich Foundation is one of Canada's largest foundations, having committed over $500 million to philanthropic endeavours. Seymour Schulich established and funded The Schulich Foundation. He holds Canada's highest civilian award, the Order of Canada, and is among Canada's greatest philanthropists. Having benefited greatly from a scholarship that enabled him to do his MBA, Mr. Schulich has built a well-earned reputation as a champion for education and access to education in Canada. The Schulich Foundation has endowed university faculties of business, engineering, medicine, law, education, music, chemistry, nursing and dentistry; libraries, dormitories, courtyards, medical health centers, lecture and music halls. Over 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually to students in Schulich Schools.

The Foundation's flagship initiative is the $200 million Schulich Leader Scholarships program, spanning 20 universities across Canada, in support of entrepreneurial-minded students pursuing STEM education. Following the success of this program, $50 million was committed to create Schulich Builders: Scholarships for Skilled Trades at 12 colleges in Ontario.

For more information visit: schulichleaders.com

SOURCE Schulich Leader Scholarships

For media inquiries contact: David Goodman, [email protected], 647-289-1950 (direct)