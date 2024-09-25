University Health Network shows world-changing power of donations in TV commercial debut

New phase of UHNITED campaign calls on Toronto/GTA to support Canada's #1 hospital

TORONTO, Sept, 25, 2024 /CNW/ - University Health Network (UHN) unveils its first-ever television commercial as part of the second phase of its UHNITED campaign, highlighting UHN's significant impact on health care and the vital role that donors play in making this impact possible. This new wave of the UHNITED campaign comes on the heels of the City of Toronto declaring September 23 – 27 "University Health Network Week," a week dedicated to celebrating the achievements of UHN's nearly 25,000 staff.

The campaign features five authentic and powerful stories that demonstrate how UHN is reimagining health care – from piloting a peer support program to care for Toronto's most vulnerable in the emergency department, to developing artificial intelligence technology to assist surgeons in real time. With the tagline "It takes a city to change the world," the campaign aims to inspire Toronto and GTA communities to come together to reimagine health care, and reminds them that donations of any size are what make never-been-done ideas a reality in their local community and beyond.

Directed by award-winning Brent Foster, the spot features real UHN employees, donors, and a handful of patients whose lives were positively impacted through revolutionary treatment at UHN. These inspiring and life-changing moments trigger literal impact waves that spread across the hospital, the city and beyond—an unignorable metaphor for UHN's contributions to health care here and around the globe.

"We want everyone to know that the #1 hospital in Canada is right here in the GTA, and it is responsible for advancing medicine on a global scale," said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "When we come together as a community, even the smallest donation makes a difference. We can all play a role in changing the status quo of health care, and through this campaign we invite the community to join us in our mission."

The UHNITED campaign was produced by Zulu Alpha Kilo in partnership with UHN Foundation, with Havas Media Canada overseeing the media strategy in partnership with The Aber Group. The campaign is running across TV, cinema, print, digital and out-of-home placements from September 25 to December 31, including a Union Station domination campaign from September 25 to October 23.

To learn more about UHN Foundation or to donate, please visit UHNITED.ca.

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: Donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for and changing the status quo of health care – helping to recruit and train the brightest medical minds from around the world, develop new treatments for disease, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

About University Health Network (UHN)

University Health Network (UHN) is Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital. With 10 sites and more than 20,000 staff, UHN consists of Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, The Michener Institute of Education and West Park Healthcare Centre. Also Canada's top research hospital, the scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN have made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. Flagship program areas include cardiology (Peter Munk Cardiac Centre/Ted Rogers Centre for Heart Research), transplantation (Ajmera Transplant Centre), neurosciences (Krembil Brain Institute), vision (Donald K. Johnson Eye Institute), arthritis (Schroeder Arthritis Institute), surgical innovation (Sprott Department of Surgery), genomic and regenerative medicine (McEwen Stem Cell Institute), oncology, infectious diseases, social medicine (Gattuso Centre for Social Medicine) and rehabilitation medicine. University Health Network is a research hospital affiliated with the University of Toronto.

