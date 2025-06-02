Thousands step up in support of health care at UHN Foundation's We Walk UHNITED presented by Rogers

Other special guests included JUNO Award-nominated singer-songwriter Aphrose, who sang the national anthem during closing ceremonies; Rick Mercer, who delivered an impactful speech about Canadian health care; JUNO Award-winning Aysanabee; actor KC Collins (Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent); JUNO Award-winning rapper and music producer Kardinal Offishall; and Olympian Sam Schachter. Maria Papadakis and Shem Parkinson from KiSS 92.5's Roz and Mocha Show brought energy and enthusiasm as event emcees, with fellow on-air personality Damnit Maurie working the crowd. Lead ambassadors Sangita Patel and Madison Tevlin shared their personal UHN stories and helped pump up the crowd before leading participants on the walk route.

"I had so much fun at We Walk UHNITED and was so happy to help support a place that has made such a difference in my life," said Madison Tevlin, an actor, We Walk UHNITED ambassador, and patient at UHN's Peter Munk Cardiac Centre, home to the world's largest adult congenital heart disease program. "It was awesome to see so many people come out to walk with me – I can't wait for next year!"

The event was a powerful display of unity, community and support for Canada's #1 hospital, with proceeds supporting world-class health care and advancing research, innovation and patient care across UHN's many sites.

"The support we've seen through We Walk UHNITED's inaugural year speaks volumes about the incredible strength and spirit of our UHN community," said Julie Quenneville, CEO of UHN Foundation. "We are grateful to all of our participants, donors, volunteers and sponsors. Their generosity not only fuels medical innovation. It also ensures that when we or our loved ones are sick, we have access to the very best experts in the world, right here at Canada's #1 hospital."

In addition to the 5km walk, which also had a 2km accessible route, participants enjoyed a vibrant celebration site featuring live music, family-friendly activities, and an emotional tribute honouring UHN patients and health care workers.

We Walk UHNITED was made possible through the support of volunteers, staff, patients and the entire community who donated and participated. Sponsors include Rogers, Sprott Inc., Globe and Mail, RBC and more. Fundraising will remain open until June 30 at wewalkUHNITED.ca.

About UHN Foundation

Part of University Health Network (UHN), Canada's #1 hospital and the world's #1 publicly funded hospital, UHN Foundation raises funds for Toronto General Hospital, Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto Rehab and The Michener Institute of Education. No one ever changed the world on their own: Donor support is critical to upholding the excellence in patient care that UHN is known for and changing the status quo of health care – helping to recruit top medical experts from around the world, complete transformational capital projects, train the next generation of health care leaders, and advance bold medical research. UHNfoundation.ca

SOURCE UHN Foundation

For media inquiries: Olivia Monardo, Public Relations Officer, E. [email protected] T. 416-669-0638