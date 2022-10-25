University Canada West and George Brown College announce dual admission MBA pathway

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - University Canada West (UCW) and George Brown College (GBC) today announced a strategic partnership that will enable students from GBC programs to pursue a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree at UCW. As one of the first inter-provincial dual admission MBA pathways of its kind in Canada, this partnership will provide increased access, multiple pathways for lifelong learning, and flexibility for students and alumni, while enabling professionals to upskill for a changing economy.

Unique to this program is its seamless dual admission process, which grants students a single point of entry to both institutions. Those accepted to qualifying GBC programs who maintain the necessary GPA requirements will automatically be accepted to the MBA program, enabling them to earn a second credential at UCW. By streamlining institutional processes and eliminating duplication of application fees, GBC and UCW are removing barriers for students in their pursuit of lifelong learning and creating a new pathway to graduate studies.

"High-achieving students should always have the opportunity to reach higher and continue their education," said Sheldon Levy, President and Vice-Chancellor, University Canada West. "UCW is proud to provide a path for George Brown's brightest students to join our MBA program."

The pathway to MBA completion will vary depending upon the student's educational history, and work experience. A typical path to completion could be up to 24 months for GBC degree students and 12 months for GBC postgraduate students. The opportunity to participate in UCW's MBA program will also be available to alumni, creating a new accessible pathway for GBC graduates. For alumni, the pathway to UCW and time to completion will be contingent on their previous education and work experience.

"George Brown College is committed to developing high-impact partnerships and pathways that support the professional and lifelong learning goals of our students and alumni, as well as the talent demands of the labour market," said Dr. Gervan Fearon, President, George Brown College. "We are thrilled to partner with UCW to facilitate greater flexibility in credential attainment, student mobility and continuous learning pathways."

As a result of this new partnership, GBC students who have completed a qualifying program can directly and seamlessly apply their bachelor's degree towards the fulfillment of admission requirements for UCW's MBA program as early as January 2023.

About George Brown College

Toronto's George Brown College is located on the traditional territory of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation and other Indigenous peoples.

George Brown prepares innovative, adaptable graduates with the skills to thrive in a rapidly changing job market. With three campuses in the downtown core, the college blends theory with experiential learning, applied research, and entrepreneurship opportunities. George Brown offers 164 full-time programs and 180 continuing education certificates/designations across a wide variety of professions to more than 27,100 full-time students, from across Canada and around the world, and receives more than 58,000 continuing education registrations annually. Students can earn certificates, diplomas, graduate certificates, apprenticeships, and degrees and our alumni are working and pursuing careers in nearly all sectors of the economy. www.georgebrown.ca

About University Canada West (UCW)

University Canada West (UCW) is an innovative business and technology-oriented institution in Vancouver, Canada, offering undergraduate and graduate degrees for domestic and international students.

UCW offers a range of career-focused programs including, Bachelor of Commerce, Bachelor of Arts in Business Communication, Associate of Arts and Master of Business Administration. Courses are offered at our two downtown Vancouver campuses – our West Pender Campus in the heart of Vancouver's financial district and our state-of-the-art Vancouver House Campus.

