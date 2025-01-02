National MBA Games returns to Western Canada after 8 years

Teams of MBA students from top business schools across Canada will converge in Vancouver this month for annual competition

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - More than 300 MBA students from 14 universities will compete at the 37th annual National MBA Games hosted by Vancouver's University Canada West (UCW) from January 3 to 5.

The MBA Games, started in 1988 by Queen's University, is an annual competition where MBA students from across Canada compete in academic, athletic and spirit events. The goal of the MBA Games is to foster networking, teamwork and leadership development among future business leaders. It combines academic case competitions, sports events and team-building exercises with the spirit of philanthropy, as teams often raise money for various charities.

The winning school earns the title of MBA Games champion and is given the responsibility of hosting the event the following year. As reigning National champions, UCW is hosting the 2025 competition. In 2024, UCW became the first university in history to hold both the BC and National MBA Games titles simultaneously.

This year's theme, "Digital Equity: Closing the Chasm," will spotlight the next generation of leaders and their innovative approaches to digital equity. The event will showcase emerging talent and their fresh solutions aimed at coming up with practical solutions for open, secure and free digital business systems.

"It is an immense honour for University Canada West to host and participate in the prestigious National MBA Games, a momentous event that brings together the best and brightest minds from across Canada," said UCW President Dr. Bashir Makhoul. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all participating universities, and I look forward to seeing the students' incredible talent and leadership on display."

Competing universities include:

Beedie School of Business, Simon Fraser University

of Business, Faculté des sciences de l'administration, Université Laval

Alberta School of Business, University of Alberta

of Business, McGill Desautels , McGill University

, Haskayne School of Business, University of Calgary

Goodman School of Business, Brock University

DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University

Ted Rogers School of Management, Toronto Metropolitan University

of Management, Metropolitan University Asper Business School, University of Manitoba

Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto

of Management, HEC Montréal

Bob Gaglardi School of Business, Thompson Rivers University

of Business, Thompson Rivers University Vancouver Island University

