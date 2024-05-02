TORONTO, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Board of Governors of Université de l'Ontario français (UOF) announces the appointment of Mr. Normand Labrie as President of UOF. This transition follows the decision of Mr. Pierre Ouellette to end his tenure at the end of this university cycle and not to return in September 2024.

The Board of Governors is pleased to welcome Mr. Normand Labrie to the UOF team. As one of the pioneers who contributed to the creation of Université de l'Ontario français, Mr. Labrie has played a crucial role in this historical milestone for French-language higher education. His unwavering dedication and extensive expertise will contribute to the expansion and influence of this flagship institution, which stands as a cornerstone for the development of both the Franco-Ontarian and Canadian francophone communities.

Significant contribution and firm commitment to UOF

Having been among the masterminds of this large-scale project when it was still just an aspiration, Normand Labrie actively participated in the conceptualization, planning, and establishment of UOF. He played a fundamental role in shaping the university's academic direction and laying the groundwork for its programs.

Mr. Labrie has gained a high level of credibility and brings a wealth of experience in teaching, research, governance, and management. Some of the notable positions he held at the University of Toronto testify to this reality. For instance, he has been Director of the Centre de recherches en éducation franco-ontarienne at the Ontario Institute for Studies in Education, and served as Associate Dean, Programs, and as Associate Dean, Research and Graduate Studies as the same institute, where he also acted as Interim Dean until recently.

Mr. Labrie also served as Scientific Director of the Fonds de recherche du Québec—Societé et culture, following an appointment by the Quebec government Cabinet. Furthermore, he has been active in numerous scientific committees in Canada and internationally. Since 2018, he has been serving as a Board member of the Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council of Canada, where he currently sits as Vice President and Chair of the Board.

As UOF aims to achieve financial sustainability in the coming years, Mr. Normand Labrie will pursue the efforts already initiated in this regard. Additionally, he will deploy the necessary efforts to strengthen the current foundations on which UOF stands, thereby driving significant growth. By focusing on the relevance and excellence of programs, opening new avenues of study to meet the bilingual workforce needs of the market, maintaining strong collaborative ties with the Ontario government, and partnering with institutions and community organizations, Normand Labrie will ensure that the Université de l'Ontario français achieve its sustainable development and secure the future of university education "by and for" francophones in Ontario.

Quotes

"The Board of Governors of UOF is pleased to benefit from Mr. Labrie's valuable experience and strong leadership. His thorough understanding of the subject matter and expertise will enable him to pursue the crucial mission of this institution of knowledge and innovation, which is to address the present and future interests of the Franco-Ontarian student community. The Board of Governors also expresses gratitude to Pierre Ouellette for his contributions over the past three years. He has been instrumental in the development of new programs focused on high-demand sectors in the job market and for the successful launch of the University and its entities amidst the pandemic."

Jacques Naud, Chair of the Board of Governors, Université de l'Ontario français

"I am thrilled to be joining the dedicated team of professors and professionals at the UOF. I am deeply committed to the raison d'être of this institution, and it is with humility and determination that I will work towards the achievement of UOF's objectives. I feel privileged to be part of the UOF team to serve the interests of our student community and all our francophone communities."

Normand Labrie, new President of Université de l'Ontario français

About Université de l' Ontario français

With an offering of bachelor's degrees, short programs, and certificates, UOF provides education programs focused on current issues such as responsible management, learning, immigration, diversity and inclusion, constant digital innovation, as well as the sustainable and equitable development of our societies and the environment. From downtown Toronto, students attend classes, do assignments, and gain work experience that opens doors to many businesses in need of qualified bilingual personnel.

SOURCE Université de l'Ontario français (UOF)

For further information: Claire Francoeur, Director of marketing strategy, [email protected], 416 459-4993