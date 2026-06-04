Univar Solutions Expands Partnership with BASF Petrochemicals as Exclusive Distributor of Hexamoll® DINCH Across North America

"This enhanced partnership with BASF reflects our shared commitment to delivering differentiated, high value solutions by offering safety, service, and expertise to customers across North America," said Dan Matheny, global vice president, product management & trade for Univar Solutions. "Hexamoll® DINCH is a well-established, trusted, balanced technical performance product in the plasticizers market, and expanding our role as BASF's exclusive distribution partner allows us to support customers with reliable supply, technical expertise, and a seamless go to market experience across the U.S. and Canada."

Under the expanded agreement, customers across North America will benefit from Univar Solutions' integrated distribution network, technical expertise, and customer focused commercial support, paired with BASF's globally recognized plasticizers portfolio. Hexamoll® DINCH is a non-phthalate plasticizer widely used in applications requiring strong performance characteristics, formulation flexibility, and meets high safety and quality standards across a range of industrial and consumer end markets.

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with Univar Solutions and appoint them as our exclusive distribution partner for Hexamoll® DINCH across North America," said Dr. Michael Limbach, BASF's Vice President for the Business Management Industrial Petrochemicals. "Univar Solutions' strong market presence, technical selling capabilities, and established logistics infrastructure make them a highly effective partner as we continue to support customers with reliable access to our non-phthalate plasticizers portfolio throughout the region."

Univar Solutions and BASF have a long history of collaboration built on operational excellence, market expertise, and a shared focus on customer success. The expanded relationship strengthens Univar Solutions' ability to provide localized service, dependable logistics, and application driven insights to customers seeking consistent access to high performance plasticizers.

Discover how this partnership sets a new standard for supplier–distributor collaboration and delivers value across the entire supply chain--visit our website to learn more.

Hexamoll® is a registered trademark of BASFSE. Hexamoll® DINCH® | Univar Solutions

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About BASF

BASF Corporation, headquartered in Florham Park, New Jersey, is the North American affiliate of BASF SE, Ludwigshafen, Germany. BASF has more than 15,600 employees in North America and had sales of $18.1 billion in 2025. For more information about BASF's North American operations, visit www.basf.com/us.

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 108,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC

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