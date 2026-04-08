Univar Solutions Selected as North American Distributor for Genu-in Collagen Ingredients

"Collaborating with Genu-in strengthens our ability to deliver innovative, science-backed solutions that support wellness trends shaping food, beverage, and nutraceutical markets," said Nick Powell, CEO of Ingredients + Specialties from Univar Solutions. "This strategic alliance underscores our commitment to providing customers with high-quality, sustainable ingredients and the technical expertise they need to accelerate product development and meet evolving consumer expectations. Together, we are expanding access to solutions that promote overall health and nutrition while connecting this new portfolio to market innovation and purpose."

The partnership will support a wide range of applications across the food and beverage sector, including functional foods, nutraceuticals, and dietary supplements--from powders, capsules, and ready-to-drink beverages to protein bars and fortified snacks. Collagen, derived from animal byproducts that would otherwise go to waste, contributes to a circular economy by reducing landfill use and maximizing resource efficiency. Collagen-based products are associated with benefits such as supporting bone strength, joint and gut health, and muscle recovery, and is especially relevant for sports nutrition and healthy aging categories. Genu-in's collagen portfolio is designed for high bioavailability and bioactivity, helping formulators create effective, science-backed nutritional solutions.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Univar Solutions, a step that reinforces our commitment to science, health, nutrition, longevity, and the global expansion of our exclusive bioactive collagen peptide technology," said Ricardo Gelain, executive director for Genu-in. "We are proud to take this step alongside their Foodology team to bring high-quality, traceable collagen backed by science and clinical trials to formulators and brands seeking to elevate the performance of their products through their unique distribution footprint in North America."

"Collaborating with Genu-In expands our opportunity to bring nutrition-focused collagen solutions to customers throughout North America," said Aaron Lee, senior vice president of Health & Nutrition for Univar Solutions. "Collagen has become a key driver in the food, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical spaces, and this partnership reinforces our commitment to providing ingredients that advance wellness and support the future of health-focused innovation."

Foodology by Univar Solutions helps brands tackle product development challenges with expertise in ingredient innovation, recipe testing, and formulation. Its global network of Solution Centers and test kitchens, including a flagship in Chicago, Illinois, enables chefs and food scientists to collaborate directly with customers to accelerate product development.

With a focus on emerging global food and beverage trends, Foodology by Univar Solutions delivers high-quality ingredients and application support to help brands meet evolving consumer nutrition preferences. Learn more about how our specialized food team advances technical innovation and supports distribution needs for food and beverage customers.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With one of the industry's largest private transportation fleets and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean, and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

About JBS

JBS is a leading global food company with a diversified portfolio of high-quality products, including poultry, beef, lamb, fish, and plant-based proteins. The Company employs more than 282,000 people and operates in over 20 countries, including Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia. Worldwide, JBS offers a broad portfolio of well-established brands recognized for quality and innovation, such as Friboi, Seara, Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Moy Park, Primo, and Just Bare, among others. These brands reach consumers' tables every day in approximately 180 countries. JBS also invests in related businesses, including leather, biodiesel, collagen, fertilizers, natural casings, solid waste management solutions, recycling, and transportation, with a strong focus on the circular economy. For more information, visit jbsglobal.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

SOURCE Univar Solutions LLC

Dwayne Roark, +1 331-777-6031, [email protected]