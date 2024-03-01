Univar Solutions Acquires Valley Solvents & Chemicals, Expanding North America Distribution Network and Market Expertise in Energy, Industrial, and Environmental Services

Acquisition strengthens the Company's local chemical distribution and custom blending capabilities and waste management services in the growing Texas, Gulf Coast, and northern Mexico regions

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Univar Solutions LLC ("Univar Solutions" or the "Company"), a leading global solutions provider to users of specialty ingredients and chemicals, today announced the acquisition of Valley Solvents & Chemicals Company and certain of its affiliates ("Valley Solvents"), a long-time distributor of solvents and inorganics and provider of waste management services in the Texas and Gulf Coast region. The acquisition expands the Company's local chemical distribution network and valued-added services across its Chemical Distribution division, while strengthening environmental services capabilities for its ChemCare business under its Services division.

"We are committed to increasing our solvents and inorganics footprint to help our suppliers and customers grow their businesses," said president and chief executive officer David Jukes.

Valley Solvents is a key regional chemical distributor that has served the Texas and Gulf Coast region for over 72 years with a full range of chemical products and services, from delivery to disposal. Valley Solvents services more than 1,000 customers with an extensive bulk and packaged product portfolio, custom blending, waste management, and a specialty support focus in northern Mexico.

"We are committed to increasing our solvents and inorganics footprint to help our suppliers and customers grow their businesses," said president and chief executive officer David Jukes. "The acquisition of Valley Solvents allows us to strengthen our North America Chemical Distribution division and enhance our environmental services capabilities in a growing market. With the integration of Valley Solvents' operations, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on opportunities with their strong local packaged business as well as in Energy and Industrial markets that have proven resilient throughout market cycles."

Jim Holcomb, divisional president of Chemical Distribution for Univar Solutions, added: "The Valley Solvents' team brings new customers and deep market expertise to the Univar Solutions platform. I'm excited to find new ways to bring greater individualized support and value-added products, such as custom solvent blending, to our customers in an increasingly critical area of North America."

"Valley Solvents' waste management services are a natural fit with our existing environmental programs and services offered through our ChemCare business, which support customers' ability to achieve their sustainability objectives," said Nick Alexos, chief financial officer and divisional president of Services for Univar Solutions. "Our focus on customer needs is an important part of our longstanding Growing Together strategy to be easy to do business with, as well as to optimize customer relationships and service."

"I am so proud of the business our team has helped build over many decades, and we are excited to have found a partner in Univar Solutions that shares many of our values and aspirations. Becoming part of the largest chemical distributor in the United States is an exciting moment for the company and helps ensure continued success and innovation for our customers, suppliers, and employees," said Bill Davis, president of Valley Solvents. "I am thrilled our legacy of service excellence, quality, and teamwork will continue to be part of Univar Solutions' future."

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions is a leading global specialty chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at www.univarsolutions.com .

About Valley Solvents

Valley Solvents is a highly regarded regional chemical distributor headquartered in South Texas. Since 1952, the family-owned company has distributed an extensive portfolio of industrial solvents and chemicals, and provided waste management and other services responsibly, safely, securely, and on time to more than 1,000 customers across Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and northern Mexico. Learn more about www.valleysolvents.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable law regarding financial and operating items relating to the Company's business. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates" or other comparable terms. All forward-looking statements made in this communication are qualified by this cautionary language.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company's control, that could result in expectations not being realized or could otherwise materially and adversely affect the Company's business, financial condition, results of operations or cash flows. Although the forward-looking statements are based on what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, we caution you that the forward-looking information presented in this communication is not a guarantee of future events or results, and that actual events or results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this communication. For additional information regarding factors that could affect the Company, please see the Company's most recent annual report and other financial reports, including the information set forth under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this communication and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date, and the Company undertakes no obligation, other than as may be required by law, to update any forward-looking statement.

