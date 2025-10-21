UniUni Achieves ISO 27001 Certification, Enhancing Information Security in Last-Mile Delivery

Certification reinforces UniUni's commitment to data protection, regulatory compliance, and customer trust across North America

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , a leading last-mile delivery company, today announced its achievement of ISO 27001:2022 certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). This internationally-recognized standard affirms UniUni's commitment to safeguarding data, meeting regulatory requirements, and maintaining the highest levels of trust, efficiency, and risk management across its operations. The audit was completed by SGS , the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company.

Delivering Peace of Mind Through Proven Data Security

In today's logistics landscape, where protecting data is as vital as moving packages, UniUni stands out as a trusted leader committed to excellence and security at every stage of delivery. The ISO 27001 accreditation validates UniUni's expertise in safeguarding customer data through compliance with international standards for ISMS.

"Data security isn't a box to check, it's an ongoing responsibility that demands vigilance, transparency, and trust," said Peter Lu, CEO of UniUni. "Our pursuit of ISO 27001 certification reflects a deep awareness of the risks inherent in data handling and a commitment to safeguarding every customer interaction."

Strengthening Compliance and Building Trust

The ISO 27001:2022 certification underscores UniUni's proactive approach to information security and regulatory compliance. UniUni's security framework ensures that all customer and partner data is handled with integrity, confidentiality, and availability. Data is stored exclusively in North America and protected by the same advanced encryption and controls trusted by leading global enterprises, reducing risks of breaches, leaks, or cyberattacks.

"Earning this certification reaffirms that reliability and data protection are inseparable parts of UniUni's promise," said Tony Shi, Vice President of Software Development, at UniUni.

In addition to ISO 27001 certification, UniUni's compliance with Personal Information Protection and Electronic Documents Act (PIPEDA) further demonstrates its commitment to protecting sensitive information and maintaining the highest standards of security and accountability.

Driving Efficiency, Resilience, and Competitive Advantage

Beyond compliance, the certification reflects UniUni's commitment to operational excellence and risk management. Standardized risk assessments and structured controls enable UniUni to identify and mitigate threats before they emerge, reducing downtime and security incidents. This disciplined approach strengthens resilience, enhances competitiveness, and reinforces that robust security is essential to reliability, performance, and customer trust.

For more information on UniUni, visit uniuni.com .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients--from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands--UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com.

