Rapid 6,829% Three-Year Growth Lands UniUni at No. 5 on Deloitte's 2025 Technology Fast 50 Canada List

RICHMOND, BC, Oct. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- UniUni , a leading tech-powered last-mile delivery company, has earned 5th place on Deloitte Canada's 2025 Technology Fast 50 ™ for achieving a stunning 6,829% revenue growth from 2021-2024. This recognition cements UniUni as one of North America's most dynamic logistics innovators, delivering speed, transparency, and affordability to e-commerce brands and end consumers.

UniUni's transformative growth over the last year alone includes:

Increasing its parcel volume by 425%

Processing over 1 million packages daily

Growing its driver network to over 50,000 registered drivers

Doubling warehouse capacity across Canada and the U.S.

Serving more than 500 North American cities

Quadrupling its monthly U.S. revenue

"At a time when convenience, visibility, and cost matter more than ever, UniUni is reimagining what last-mile delivery can be for e-commerce merchants and their shoppers," said Peter Lu, co-founder and CEO of UniUni. "We've built our tech platform and delivery infrastructure to empower both large and emerging e-commerce brands to offer faster, more reliable, and more competitively priced deliveries without sacrificing their standards. This recognition is a testament to the relentless innovation and execution of our team and partners to deliver on this every day."

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 50™ program celebrates the world-class achievements of Canada's fastest-growing companies, showcasing their commitment to bold leadership, continued innovation, and exceptional growth amid economic uncertainties.

"These trailblazing companies are not only thriving in today's dynamic economy -- they are setting the pace for what's possible in Canadian technology," said Amanda Perran, national co-leader for Deloitte Canada's Technology Fast 50 program. "Their passion for forward-thinking solutions are energizing our entire ecosystem, fostering collaboration, and creating opportunities across all sectors."

UniUni's massive growth underscores its mission to reinvent last-mile logistics via a scalable, tech-powered delivery network rapidly expanding across Canada and the U.S. UniUni's recent capital raises totaling $120 million and strategic acquisition of Shippie have accelerated its ability to serve key North American markets with flexible, same- and next-day delivery options.

About the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 program

The Technology Fast 50 program is Canada's pre-eminent technology awards program. It recognizes business growth, innovation, and entrepreneurship in three distinct categories: Technology Fast 50, Enterprise--Industry Leaders, and Companies-to-Watch. The program also recognizes thriving technology companies in the United States and Canada in partnership with the North American Technology Fast 500 program. Program sponsors for 2025 include RBCx, Osler, EDC, TMX, Lafond and The Globe and Mail. For more information, visit www.fast50.ca .

About UniUni

UniUni is a leading technology-enabled logistics company revolutionizing the last-mile delivery landscape for the e-commerce industry. As a platform that seamlessly integrates advanced technology with efficient delivery solutions, UniUni enables businesses to provide a superior online shopping experience, ensuring unparalleled efficiency and customer satisfaction. Catering to a diverse range of clients--from emerging e-commerce platforms to established online retailers and brands--UniUni offers exceptional service across North America. Recognized by Deloitte as one of the fastest growing companies in North America, UniUni continues to set industry standards, offering a robust, customer-centric approach to e-commerce logistics. For more information, visit uniuni.com .

