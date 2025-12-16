NACCA APPOINTS DAWN MADAHBEE LEACH AS FIRST NATIONS PROCUREMENT AUTHORITY BOARD REPRESENTATIVE

OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The First Nations Procurement Authority (FNPA) has appointed Dawn Madahbee Leach, a proud member of Aundeck Omni Kaning First Nation on Manitoulin Island, as NACCA's new representative on its Board. Dawn Madahbee Leach is a graduate of the University of Waterloo's Economic Developers Program and holds a degree in Political Science with a minor in Law from Laurentian University. She currently serves as Chairperson of the National Indigenous Economic Development Board and has led Waubetek Business Development Corporation, an Indigenous Financial Institution that has invested over $170 million in more than 4,000 Indigenous startups and expansions throughout North-Eastern Ontario. Dawn also brings extensive Board Governance experience to this position.

New FNPA Board Member, Dawn Madahbee Leach will represent NACCA (CNW Group/National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association)

This appointment reflects the FNPA's continued commitment to strong Indigenous leadership and collaboration across national economic development institutions. Established in May 2025, the coalition brings together five national economic institutions: the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association (NACCA), AFOA Canada, the Council for the Advancement of Native Development Officers (CANDO), First Nations Finance Authority (FNFA), and First Nations Financial Management Board (FNFMB). This national not-for-profit organization aims to support First Nations businesses' access and success in securing government and corporate procurement opportunities. The FNPA will also provide targeted outreach, training, and support to verified First Nations businesses interested in pursuing these opportunities.

"An institution like this is urgently needed in Canada," shared Mark Dokis, retiring Chair of the First Nations Procurement Authority. His comments were shared during the inaugural Board announcement in May 2025. "For too long, outdated vendor lists, lacking connections, and cumbersome processes have prevented government and corporate buyers from connecting with authentic First Nations businesses. Our goal is to reverse that trend."

Mr. Dokis has played a pivotal role in the development and successful launch of the FNPA. After years of dedicated service with NACCA and strong leadership in establishing the FNPA, he will celebrate his well-earned retirement in 2026.

About FNPA

The FNPA was officially established on May 1, 2025, as a national not-for-profit organization created by a coalition of five national Indigenous economic institutions. Its primary goal is to enhance the participation of First Nations businesses in procurement processes, addressing systemic barriers that have historically limited their access to opportunities.

About NACCA

NACCA, the National Aboriginal Capital Corporations Association, is a network of over 50 Indigenous Financial Institutions (IFIs) dedicated to stimulating economic growth for all Indigenous people in Canada. These efforts increase social and economic self-reliance and sustainability for Indigenous people and communities nationwide.

To learn more about the FNPA and NACCA, visit nacca.ca

Media Contact: Contact Joël Lamoureux, NACCA Communications Manager: [email protected]