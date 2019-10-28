United Way is Using Augmented Reality to Imagine a New Addition to the Toronto Skyline

There are more people living in poverty in the GTA than anywhere else in the Canada. In a region as prosperous as ours, that often goes unnoticed. United Way wants to change that. Using augmented reality, the #UNIGNORABLE Tower is designed to make everyone aware of just how many people in the GTA are struggling. While the Tower isn't real, the problem it represents is: more than 116,000 individuals and families in Peel, Toronto and York Region are struggling to put a roof over their heads.

"Poverty is a big problem in the GTA. But we've got a strong network to tackle it and a region of people ready to show their local love," says Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO, United Way Greater Toronto. "United Way's network of community agencies helps the person experiencing homelessness find shelter, helps newcomers get settled in a new environment, gets workers skilled-up and connected to good jobs, gives kids the best start in life, and supports women escaping domestic violence. Together, we can connect people with the opportunities they need to thrive."

Experience the Tower and see a part of the skyline you didn't know exists with United Way's #UNIGNORABLE Tower app. Get it on Google Play or download on The App Store. For an IRL experience, visit the #UNIGNORABLE exhibit in Brookfield Place from October 28 – November 8 to reimagine Toronto's skyline and explore the issue of poverty in the GTA. Visitors are encouraged to share their experience on social media using #UNIGNORABLE.

Now that you see the problem, help United Way fight it. Donate now by texting POVERTY to 20222.

About United Way: As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive today. Mobilizing the network and other community support, United Way tackles #UNIGNORABLE issues linked to poverty. United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

