United Way Greater Toronto's 2025 Community Campaign Commits to Bold, Long-Term Vision to Create a More Equitable Region

United Way Announces Norie Campbell as this year's Campaign Chair and Dominique Barker as Chair of UWGT's Major Individual Giving Cabinet

TORONTO, May 14, 2025 /CNW/ - As growing inequality puts more pressure on community services across the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) is strengthening its volunteer leadership for this year's Community Campaign, announcing Norie Campbell, Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary at Thomson Reuters, as 2025 Campaign Chair, and Dominique Barker, Chief Financial Officer at Lithium Royalty Corporation, as Chair of its Major Individual Giving Cabinet.



"I grew up on a farm in Southwestern Ontario, where community was at the heart of everything. That experience shaped my belief in making choices that support the good of the whole community, a belief I've carried throughout my career and my years of volunteer work with United Way Greater Toronto. During my time as Chair of the Major Individual Giving Cabinet, that conviction deepened as I saw how United Way, powered by its donors and network of local agencies, rallied to support people through the pandemic. But the work isn't done. As I look at the world today, both economically and socially, I know it will take a united effort to ensure everyone gets the help they need. I'm honoured to take on the role of Chair of United Way's Campaign Cabinet, and to work alongside a team that shares this mission to build a better GTA for all."

– Norie Campbell, Chief Legal Secretary and Company Secretary, Thomson Reuters



"My first experience with United Way was personal: my children attended school in Regent Park, a community strengthened by years of support and investment. Keeping youth engaged after school is just one example of the important work United Way makes possible by supporting over 300 agencies delivering frontline services. As a donor, I've always felt confident that my support is going exactly where it's needed most. As this year's Chair of United Way's Major Individual Giving Cabinet, it's my honour to work alongside United Way to help alleviate poverty and support our neighbours—each of whom is part of the broader fabric of our community, a fabric we're all responsible for keeping strong and vital so that our communities can thrive."

- Dominique Barker, Chief Financial Officer, Lithium Royalty Corp.

"I'm proud to welcome Norie Campbell and Dominique Barker to lead this year's Community Campaign. A remarkable team of long-time United Way champions who exemplify strength and innovative thinking, Norie and Dominique bring diverse perspectives and a strong commitment to community engagement through which they have fostered powerful partnerships that will help us lead the way towards a more equitable GTA."

- Heather McDonald, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto



Campbell and Barker will help lead United Way Greater Toronto's 2025 Community Campaign, part of the Any Way We Can movement launched last year to fight poverty across the GTA. The campaign – the biggest in UWGT's history – envisions a bold 10-year strategy that is about bringing long-term changes to the conditions that keep people stuck in a cycle of poverty. Through our ground-breaking research, public policy and advocacy work and our partnerships with communities, corporations and the government, United Way will build 10 new community hubs in the GTA by 2035. Through our Community Real Estate (CRE) Initiative, we will invest $100 million in permanent space for nonprofits with the goal to stabilize essential services and help to build resilient neighborhoods where prosperity is accessible to all.



Click here to learn more about the research, advocacy, public policy and fundraising work United Way does to fight poverty in the GTA and help communities meet basic needs and improve social conditions, any way we can.

About Norie Campbell, United Way 2025 Community Campaign Chair: Norie Campbell joined Thomson Reuters in 2023 as the company's Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary. At Thomson Reuters, she is accountable for the legal, risk and compliance functions and is the Executive Sponsor of the Global Legal Pro Bono Connection. Prior to joining Thomson Reuters, Norie held a number of executive-level roles at TD Bank Group, including serving as General Counsel for a decade. Norie has been recognized for her leadership by Catalyst Canada and the Women's Executive Network. Norie is a Board Director for Toronto Metropolitan University and the Rideau Hall Foundation. Norie has been an active volunteer with the United Way and its agencies for three decades.

About Dominique Barker, United Way Major Individual Giving Cabinet Chair: Dominique is the Chief Financial Officer at Lithium Royalty Corporation. She served as Head of Sustainability Advisory at CIBC Capital Markets. She joined the Capital Markets division after a ten-year tenure at CIBC Asset Management, where she was portfolio manager of several funds, including real estate and social responsible investing mandates. Dominique's prior experience includes investment banking, research, institutional equity sales, audit, and corporate advisory services at several well-known, international financial institutions and accounting firms. A strong leader, both in the corporate sector and the community, Dominique brings a commitment to building stronger communities and aligning donor goals with initiatives that drive real impact. She holds a CPA designation and is also a CFA charter holder.



About United Way Greater Toronto: As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive today. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

