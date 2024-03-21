United Way Greater Toronto, Sheridan College, Mississauga Board of Trade and the Metamorphosis Network to Host Key Mississauga Mayoral By-Election Debate

MISSISSAUGA, ON, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - United Way Greater Toronto, Sheridan College, the Mississauga Board of Trade and the Metamorphosis Network are coming together to jointly host a mayoral by-election debate that will address the key issues facing Mississauga. The debate, scheduled to take place on the evening of May 29th at Sheridan's Hazel McCallion Campus will also be livestreamed.

This event will provide a platform for the leading candidates to discuss their visions for the future of Mississauga. The collaborative effort to organize the debate brings together community, education, and business sectors and their shared interest of building a shared prosperity and community wellbeing, in Mississauga's future.

The debate's lead up will include a community consultation process across Mississauga, ensuring the concerns of residents, students, community organizations, and local businesses are reflected in the content of the debate. The consultation process will also seek to encourage voter participation across the city and provide an inclusive platform that engages diverse communities and those often left out of the decision-making processes.

More information about the debate, including candidate participation criteria, the moderator, ticketing, livestream details, and the community consultation process, will be made publicly available in the coming weeks.

About United Way of Greater Toronto

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

About Sheridan

Founded in 1967, Sheridan is one of Ontario's leading postsecondary institutions, educating approximately 40,000 full- and part-time students every year from campuses in Brampton, Mississauga and Oakville. An award-winning institution, Sheridan attracts students from across Canada and more than 110 countries. As a trailblazer in unique arts, technology and health care programs, Sheridan has always been on the leading edge of innovation ensuring students learn job-ready, practical skills and develop the confidence, empathy and problem-solving savvy that allows them to push boundaries in an ever-changing world. Learn more at sheridancollege.ca

About the Mississauga Board of Trade

Since being established in 1961, MBOT has played an important leadership role serving and representing the interests of business of all sizes and from a broad range of industry sectors in our community.

Mississauga is Canada's seventh largest city and third largest in Ontario – with a population of over 700,000 residents and more than 50,000 businesses employing over 440,000 people, including 60 Fortune 500 Canadian headquarters. Mississauga is where successful companies choose to do business. MBOT's large, diverse and active membership has made us one of the most vibrant and influential business associations in Canada.

As the "Voice of Business" we advocate on policy issues at all levels of government that impact local business of all sizes and we are influential in helping to shape policy decisions. MBOT also offers a wide variety of valuable business services and professional development programs, networking events and marketing opportunities, to help businesses grow, prosper, and get connected.

About the Metamorphosis Network:

The Metamorphosis Network represents over 100 non-profit organizations that collectively serve the health & human needs throughout the Region. The Network's priority is to ensure that vulnerable people and equity-deserving populations receive adequate support in Peel.

