United Way Greater Toronto's South Asian Community Advisory Council hosts panel on gender equality and inclusive economic stability post-Covid-19

Date and Time: November 24, 2022 from 8-9:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - As communities in Peel, Toronto and York work to recover from the impacts of COVID-19, United Way Greater Toronto's South Asian Community Advisory Council (SA-CAC) is hosting a virtual panel discussion to identify social and economic impacts on South Asian women and potential pathways to gender equality and economic stability.

"Empowering Women: Pathways to Equality and Well-being" on November 24 from 8-9:30 a.m. EST will feature numerous community leaders in dialogue. They will discuss the disproportionate impacts of the pandemic on South Asian women, barriers to affordability such as food security, affordable housing, inclusive employment, and financial independence, and explore solutions and systems change to empower South Asian women in communities across the GTA.

The event will feature:

Remarks by United Way Greater Toronto CEO, Daniele Zanotti and panel moderation by UWGT's Chief of Staff & Corporate Secretary, Anita Stellinga ;

and panel moderation by UWGT's Chief of Staff & Corporate Secretary, ; A keynote speech by Deepa Mattoo , Executive Director of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic;

, Executive Director of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic; A panel discussion featuring South Asian community leaders: Deena Ladd , Executive Director of Workers' Action Centre; Jyoti Singh , Executive Director of Nellie's; and Sadaf Parvaiz , Global Enterprise Inclusion and Diversity Leader at GHD.

About United Way Greater Toronto

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

About United Way 's South Asian Community Advisory Council

The United Way Greater Toronto's South Asian Community Advisory Council (SA-CAC) brings together South Asian community leaders from across Peel, Toronto and York to discuss, champion, collaborate and advance UWGT's mission to fight local poverty and to build a more equitable future through systems change. Since 2008, the SA-CAC has been a vital connection to the South Asian community we work with and serve, helping us to understand and respond to unique challenges such as the pandemic. During the pandemic, the SA-CAC played a vital role in identifying South Asian community needs and helping us direct funding to new organizations and community-led programs that address culturally relevant needs and services.

