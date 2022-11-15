United Way Greater Toronto's Chinese Community Advisory Council hosts panel on combatting anti-Asian racism in the GTA

United We Stand! An Anti-Asian Racism Forum on November 29, 2022 from 7-8:30 p.m. EST .

on from . A virtual panel discussion on Zoom in English with Mandarin simultaneous interpretation.

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - United Way Greater Toronto's Chinese Community Advisory Council is hosting a virtual panel, "United we stand! An anti-Asian racism forum" on November 29 from 7-8:30 p.m. Community leaders will discuss the impacts of anti-Asian racism in the GTA and how communities can be empowered to stand up together against racism.

The event will feature:

Remarks by Nation Cheong , UWGT Vice President of Community Opportunities and Mobilization, and moderation by UWGT Board Director and EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer of TD Bank Group, Betsey Chung ;

, UWGT Vice President of Community Opportunities and Mobilization, and moderation by UWGT Board Director and EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer of TD Bank Group, A keynote speech by Olivia Chow , Founder and Professor, Institute for Change Leaders at Toronto Metropolitan University,

Founder and Professor, Institute for Change Leaders at Metropolitan University, A panel discussion featuring community leaders: Alfred Lam , Executive Director, Centre for Immigrant and Community Services; Gen Ling Chang , anti-racist educator & former Associate Director, TDSB; Justin Kong , former Executive Director, Chinese Canadian National Council ( Toronto ); and Weiguo Zhang , Associate Professor, Department of Sociology, University of Toronto .

Daniele Zanotti, CEO of UWGT, will be available to speak to the media about United Way Greater Toronto's work in the Chinese community in the lead up to the event. Media are also invited to attend by RSVP to [email protected].

About United Way Greater Toronto

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

About the Chinese Community Advisory Council

United Way Greater Toronto's Chinese Community Advisory Council (CCAC) has been a vital connection to the Chinese and Chinese-serving communities of the GTA since 2007. The council has worked to shine a light on the issue of Anti-Asian hate and discrimination, hosting a series of workshops with both grassroots and mainstream organizations, ultimately engaging hundreds of participants — and being recognized for their efforts through a Continuous Care Award from Volunteer MBC. As well, it has collaborated with the Chinese Cultural Centre of Greater Toronto and network agencies like Hong Fook Mental Health Association and Punjabi Community Health Services to form Stronger Together, a coalition to identify problems, connect people and formulate action plans to prevent hate and mitigate its impacts.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

For further information: Media Contact, Lindsay Kwan, Manager, Communications - United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected], 416-732-9700