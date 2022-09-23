United Way Greater Toronto kicks off campaign with $110 million goal to meet urgent need and make systems change

United Way Greater Toronto asks local residents to show their local love by donating to their 2022 Community Campaign.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, United Way Greater Toronto (UWGT) announced the official launch of the 2022 Community Campaign on Show Your Local Love Day (#LocalLove), a day to unite Peel, Toronto and York residents, labour, public and private sectors in the fight against local poverty (#TakeActionOnPoverty). The organization, which runs the largest United Way fundraising campaign in the world, has set a goal of raising $110 million to support community in this critical moment.

"One in four people living in poverty in the GTA is more than just a shocking statistic; it's an unacceptable fact that we have a responsibility to change," says Daniele Zanotti, President and CEO of United Way Greater Toronto. "While United Way continues to meet basic needs, as we did on the front lines through the pandemic, we must also tackle poverty at its roots: precarious work, unaffordable housing, racism and discrimination. We need everyone who can, to step up, help their neighbours, and work together to bring a future without poverty into focus."

In neighbourhoods across the region, UWGT supports a crucial social safety net that helped over two million residents in the last year alone, partnering with over 300 agencies across Peel, Toronto, and York region. Working locally, this safety net includes everything from food security and mental health counselling to shelter and vital outreach services – and with the current crisis of affordability, the need for support is higher than ever before.

While meeting these urgent needs, United Way Greater Toronto is changing the systems that keep people living in poverty. Through ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships, United Way is ensuring that everyone — regardless of their postal code — receives the support they need to not just survive but thrive.

Municipalities across Peel, Toronto, and York regions are finding unique ways for businesses and residents to come together, show their local love, and work towards a future without poverty. Several municipalities have officially proclaimed Show Your Local Love Day including the Town of Aurora, the City of Brampton, the Town of Caledon, the Town of Georgina, the City of Markham, the Town of Newmarket, the City of Richmond Hill and the City of Toronto. A number of municipalities are recognizing Show Your Local Love Day: the Town of East Gwillimbury, the Township of King, the City of Mississauga, the Region of Peel and the Regional Municipality of York.

United Way Greater Toronto asks residents, labour, business, and government to come together and join the more than 150,000 who donate each year and show their local love, by giving today.

2022 Campaign Chair, Darryl White and Cassandra White pledge gift match

This year's Campaign Chair, Darryl White, CEO of BMO Financial, and his wife Cassandra have generously pledged to personally match all donations between $1,200 and $9,999, dollar for dollar, for a total of $1 million to United Way Greater Toronto for the 2022 campaign. Donate now.

"In a region with so much opportunity we've seen an increase in people living in poverty. That gap has been made larger by the pandemic, by uneven recovery, and by rising inflation. We need to come together to strengthen our region and make progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future and inclusive society. I'm proud to partner with United Way to support the diverse and wide-reaching front-line programs that are making a real difference in 2022 and beyond."

- Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group and 2022 Community Campaign Chair

GetUP for Community: Early bird registration opens September 20

This November 1-10, get your heart pumping and raise funds to help fight local poverty! GetUP, (#UP4Community) United Way Greater Toronto's 2022 virtual physical challenge runs early bird registration from September 20 to October 11. Whether bhangra dancing or practicing chair yoga, participants pledge to move 300 minutes during the challenge – one minute for every agency funded by United Way Greater Toronto. Register today.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

For further information: Media Contact : Blue Knox, Director of Communications, United Way Greater Toronto, [email protected], 416-557-8508