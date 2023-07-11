United Way Greater Toronto challenges you to ClimbUP the CN Tower to end poverty

On October 21 and 22, climbers will step up for community by completing the 1,776-step, 144-floor stairwell fitness challenge in the event's first return since being paused for the pandemic.



TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /CNW/ - United Way's ClimbUP for community, the organization's signature fundraising event since 1977, returns on Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic. Thousands of adventure seekers and community champions are invited to complete the bucket-list fitness challenge of climbing all 1,776 steps of the CN Tower and unite in a common goal of ending local poverty.

"ClimbUP is about more than fundraising; it's a rallying point and a representation of the struggle and perseverance that is our shared fight against poverty. Every climber, every donor and every person cheering on helps United Way build stronger communities here at home—from Cooksville to the Greater Golden Mile, Mimico to Georgina," said Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO of United Way Greater Toronto.

United Way Greater Toronto is working to make those basics that foster well-being and belonging—safe housing; stable income and employment; local services, and opportunities for engagement—accessible to everyone. United Way Greater Toronto is also deepening their efforts and evolving their focus to address inequities and build a more just future.

Last year, funding dollars made it possible for United Way Greater Toronto's network to ensure that:

More than 20,000 people who are at risk of homelessness, or precariously housed, maintained their housing.

people who are at risk of homelessness, or precariously housed, maintained their housing. Almost 17,000 people accessed healthy and culturally appropriate food across the region.

people accessed healthy and culturally appropriate food across the region. Nearly 13,800 people received assistance in improving their employment opportunities and financial security.

More than 46,000 people gained the tools and resources to effectively manage mental health or substance use challenges.

And more outlined in UWGT's 2022/2023 Annual Report .

This year's event is made possible with the generous support of Peak Sponsors Forum Asset Management, KPMG and Rexall, Event Partner CN Tower with in-kind support from Flow Water and UPS Canada and The UPS Foundation.

By registering for United Way's ClimbUP for community, you are making a difference in the communities you call home.

United we can end poverty.

Register for United Way's ClimbUP for community

Date: Saturday, October 21 and Sunday, October 22, 2023

Time: Every half hour starting at 5 a.m. based on registration and availability.

Register as a solo climber or join a team of climbers: http://unitedwaygt.org/unitedwayclimb

