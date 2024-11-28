OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - This GivingTuesday as the needs of Canadians are increasingly pressing, United Way Centraides call on Canadians to help people in need by giving locally. United Way Centraides are the unifying force for social change, addressing critical challenges like poverty, mental health, social isolation, homelessness and housing affordability, food insecurity, and more.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday will kick off by inspiring people to give back on December 3, 2024, and throughout next year.

As a national network of local community experts, United Way Centraide aims to empower everyone to improve lives and build strong communities. Working in close partnership with more than 4,770 unique community service organizations, every year our network of local United Way Centraides collectively serves more than eight million people in 5,000 communities nationwide.

We need your donations to a local United Way Centraide this GivingTuesday to help fuel the work of our essential local community services.

United Way Centraides partner and invest in community-led strategies, housing and shelter related programs and initiatives that create measurable and lasting changes toward solving homelessness including assistance programs and emergency and transitional shelter.

United Way Centraides focus as well on mental health promotion, prevention and early intervention to ensure those impacted by mental health issues access the supports they need before the issues become deep-rooted and more challenging to treat.

"Canada's housing shortage, rising rents, and higher costs for life's essentials have pushed a growing number of our friends and neighbours to seek help from local community services across Canada. Too many Canadians report struggling to meet their basic needs, particularly for food, housing and mental health but things can get better", said Dan Clement President and CEO, United Way Centraide Canada. "With your support, we will continue to make great progress and be a strong force for good in Canada."

We need compassionate, caring individuals who want to help us support kids, families, and people living in vulnerable circumstances to have the best chance at a safe and fulfilled life. We need every dollar to help make a profound difference in communities across Canada.

Please Donate to a Local United Way Centraide today.

About United Way Centraide Canada

United Way Centraide Canada is the national office that represents and supports a network of United Way Centraides serving 5,000 communities across Canada. United Way Centraide is Canada's largest non-government funder of human and community services, mobilizing over $600 million annually to support basic needs to over 8 million people. United Way Centraides exist locally to serve those experiencing vulnerability in our communities and to create an equitable future for all. They work in partnership with more than 4,770 unique community service organizations delivering essential services so that everyone in every community can have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past eleven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give. GivingTuesday strives to build a world in which the catalytic power of generosity is at the heart of the society we build together, unlocking dignity, opportunity, and equity around the globe.

