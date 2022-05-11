United Way Announces 2022 Campaign Chair: BMO CEO Darryl White

TORONTO, May 11, 2022 /CNW/ - United Way Greater Toronto is pleased to announce BMO Financial Group CEO Darryl White as this year's Community Campaign Chair and Northleaf Capital Operating Partner Paul J. Bradley as UWGT's Major Individual Giving Cabinet Chair. Darryl, who is a long-standing community builder, will be the volunteer leading the world's largest United Way fundraising campaign, that partners with over 1,100 workplaces, 2,200 volunteers and 100,000 donors.

"I am proud to lead this year's exceptional campaign cabinet, as we make progress for the communities we all serve across the GTA. Working closely with United Way, every leader who has put their name forward to drive this year's campaign knows the impact that the pandemic recovery and inflation are having on GTA communities. Together we feel a sense of urgency to make a difference and contribute to a thriving and inclusive economy. United Way's unique capability to support diverse and wide-reaching front-line programs inspires our whole campaign team and we're excited to come together and make a difference in 2022."

– Darryl White, Chief Executive Officer, BMO Financial Group and United Way 2022 Community Campaign Chair.

Paul Bradley says he is humbled to lead the 2022 United Way Major Giving Cabinet, driving significant individual gifts. Paul shares his enthusiasm for United Way's Community Campaign: "As a volunteer and donor for decades, I have seen the impact of United Way first-hand. No organization is better positioned to help ensure this place we love, our own community, our own backyard, emerges better and stronger - for all."

– Paul J. Bradley, Operating Partner, Northleaf Capital and United Way 2022 Major Individual Giving Chair

"We are so grateful to have the leadership and support of Darryl White and Paul Bradley. They are committed to helping United Way make deep and meaningful changes to strengthen Peel, Toronto and York regions. They lead by example, building cross-sector solutions to address the systemic issues of poverty, making our region great for all, regardless of background, circumstance, or postal code. This year, we need to aim higher and raise more to meet the growing need. I am confident that, under their leadership, we will meet this challenge, as we work united with our donors, labour friends, volunteers, community partners and our regional network of agencies."

– Daniele Zanotti, President & CEO, United Way Greater Toronto

Last year, United Way made record investments to support close to 300 agencies in Peel, Toronto and York Region, tackling thirteen core issues, including homelessness, food security, employment and mental health. UWGT has also strengthened supports to Indigenous and equity-led organizations. United Way continues to deepen its impact by investing in the people and neighbourhoods living at the intersection of poverty, equity and geography. By mobilizing community resources through a network of agencies, United Way is addressing the growing needs and inequities exacerbated by the pandemic, focusing on building inclusive neighbourhoods and advocating for long-term policy solutions.

To contribute to this year's campaign, please click here.

About Darryl White, United Way 2022 Community Campaign Chair: Darryl was appointed Chief Executive Officer of BMO in 2017. He chairs the bank's Executive Committee and serves as a director of BMO Financial Group, as well as its U.S. subsidiary, BMO Financial Corp. A long-standing community builder with strong ties to the United Way Centraide movement, Darryl has volunteered for United Way in Montréal, New York, Chicago, and Toronto. In 2018 he became Co-Chair of the Inclusive Local Economic Opportunity (ILEO) Roundtable, a partnership between BMO and United Way Greater Toronto that brings together business and community leaders to develop approaches to reduce economic disparity in the region.

About Paul J. Bradley, United Way Major Individual Giving Community Cabinet Chair: Paul has over 35 years' experience as a finance professional, concentrating in the renewable energy, power and utilities, and infrastructure sectors. He has worked in these sectors as a corporate officer, investment banker, investor, advisor and public sector procurement officer in Canada, the USA and Asia. Currently, Paul is an Operating Partner with Northleaf Capital, advising on renewable energy transactions. Paul retired as Chief Financial Officer at Northland Power in May 2020, where he served for over 9 years.

About United Way: As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net to support people living in poverty. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive today. Mobilizing community support, United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building a more equitable region and lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

SOURCE United Way Greater Toronto

For further information: Media Contact: Lindsay Kwan, Manager, Communications, United Way Greater Toronto, Tel. 416-732-9700, [email protected]