UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES SPECIAL DIVIDEND

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared a special cash dividend of $1.45 per Common Share payable on February 27, 2026 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2026.

The recent performance of the company's global investment portfolio has provided United Corporations Limited the opportunity to pay this special cash dividend.

United Corporations Limited advises that the said dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act, Canada and any similar provincial tax legislation.

www.ucorp.ca

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information please contact: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592