UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

TORONTO, June 18, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class Record Date Payable Date Amount of Dividend First Preferred Shares August 5, 2025 August 15, 2025 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares,

1959 Series August 5, 2025 August 15, 2025 $0.375 Second Preferred Shares,

1963 Series August 5, 2025 August 15, 2025 $0.375 Common Shares August 5, 2025 August 15, 2025 $0.03

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

