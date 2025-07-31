UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

United Corporations Limited

July 31, 2025

TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:

Class

Record Date

Payable Date

Amount of Dividend

First Preferred Shares

November 4, 2025

November 14, 2025

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1959 Series

November 4, 2025

November 14, 2025

$0.375

Second Preferred Shares,
1963 Series

November 4, 2025

November 14, 2025

$0.375

Common Shares

November 4, 2025

November 14, 2025

$0.03

United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

