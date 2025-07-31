UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
Jul 31, 2025, 16:03 ET
TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of Dividend
|
First Preferred Shares
|
November 4, 2025
|
November 14, 2025
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
November 4, 2025
|
November 14, 2025
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
November 4, 2025
|
November 14, 2025
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
November 4, 2025
|
November 14, 2025
|
$0.03
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
For further information please contact: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
