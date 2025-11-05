UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS
Nov 05, 2025, 16:30 ET
TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of United Corporations Limited (TSX: UNC) (TSX: UNC.PR.A) (TSX: UNC.PR.B) (TSX: UNC.PR.C) today declared the following cash dividends:
|
Class
|
Record Date
|
Payable Date
|
Amount of
|
First Preferred Shares
|
February 3, 2026
|
February 13, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
February 3, 2026
|
February 13, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Second Preferred Shares,
|
February 3, 2026
|
February 13, 2026
|
$0.375
|
Common Shares
|
February 3, 2026
|
February 13, 2026
|
$0.03
United Corporations Limited advises that the above referenced dividends are eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.
For further information please contact: Frank J. Glosnek, Treasurer, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592, www.ucorp.ca
