UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF ITS ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING
News provided byUnited Corporations Limited
Apr 23, 2026, 16:00 ET
TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2026:
Election of Directors
By a vote conducted by poll, the seven nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The specific voting results are as follows:
|
Director Nominee
|
Votes For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Withheld
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Christopher A. Alexander
|
97,762,106
|
99.98
|
15,864
|
0.02
|
David J. Dawson
|
97,764,256
|
99.99
|
13,714
|
0.01
|
Duncan N.R. Jackman
|
96,059,846
|
98.24
|
1,718,124
|
1.76
|
C.O. Trinity Jackman
|
96,052,696
|
98.24
|
1,725,274
|
1.76
|
Fahad Khan
|
96,073,066
|
98.26
|
1,704,904
|
1.74
|
Kim Shannon
|
97,769,256
|
99.99
|
8,714
|
0.01
|
David R. Wingfield
|
97,767,756
|
99.99
|
10,214
|
0.01
Appointment of Auditors
By a vote conducted by poll, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The specific voting results are as follows:
|
Votes For
|
% of Votes
|
Votes
|
% of Votes
|
98,037,451
|
100
|
3,450
|
0.00
By-law Amendment
By a vote conducted by poll, the special resolution in respect of the by-law amendment, details of which were set forth in the Circular, was passed. The specific voting results are as follows:
|
Votes
For
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
Votes
Against
|
% of
Votes Cast
|
97,776,251
|
100
|
1,719
|
0.00
SOURCE United Corporations Limited
For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592
Share this article