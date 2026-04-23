UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF ITS ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2026:

Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by poll, the seven nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The specific voting results are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Withheld % of Votes Cast Christopher A. Alexander 97,762,106 99.98 15,864 0.02 David J. Dawson 97,764,256 99.99 13,714 0.01 Duncan N.R. Jackman 96,059,846 98.24 1,718,124 1.76 C.O. Trinity Jackman 96,052,696 98.24 1,725,274 1.76 Fahad Khan 96,073,066 98.26 1,704,904 1.74 Kim Shannon 97,769,256 99.99 8,714 0.01 David R. Wingfield 97,767,756 99.99 10,214 0.01

Appointment of Auditors

By a vote conducted by poll, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The specific voting results are as follows:

Votes For % of Votes

Cast Votes

Withheld % of Votes

Cast 98,037,451 100 3,450 0.00

By-law Amendment

By a vote conducted by poll, the special resolution in respect of the by-law amendment, details of which were set forth in the Circular, was passed. The specific voting results are as follows:

Votes For % of Votes Cast Votes Against % of Votes Cast 97,776,251 100 1,719 0.00

www.ucorp.ca

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592