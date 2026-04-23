UNITED CORPORATIONS LIMITED ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF ITS ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

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United Corporations Limited

Apr 23, 2026, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - United Corporations Limited (TSX:UNC) (TSX:UNC.PR.A) (TSX:UNC.PR.B) (TSX:UNC.PR.C) reports the following voting results for the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on April 23, 2026:

Election of Directors

By a vote conducted by poll, the seven nominees set forth in the Circular were elected as directors of the Company. The specific voting results are as follows:

Director Nominee

Votes For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld

% of

Votes Cast

Christopher A. Alexander

97,762,106

99.98

15,864

0.02

David J. Dawson

97,764,256

99.99

13,714

0.01

Duncan N.R. Jackman

96,059,846

98.24

1,718,124

1.76

C.O. Trinity Jackman

96,052,696

98.24

1,725,274

1.76

Fahad Khan

96,073,066

98.26

1,704,904

1.74

Kim Shannon

97,769,256

99.99

8,714

0.01

David R. Wingfield

97,767,756

99.99

10,214

0.01

Appointment of Auditors

By a vote conducted by poll, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was reappointed as the auditor of the Company and the Board of Directors was authorized to fix their remuneration. The specific voting results are as follows:

Votes For

% of Votes
Cast

Votes
Withheld

% of Votes
Cast

98,037,451

100

3,450

0.00

By-law Amendment

By a vote conducted by poll, the special resolution in respect of the by-law amendment, details of which were set forth in the Circular, was passed. The specific voting results are as follows:

Votes

 For

% of

Votes Cast

Votes

Against

% of

Votes Cast

97,776,251

100

1,719

0.00

www.ucorp.ca

SOURCE United Corporations Limited

For further information please contact: Richard B. Carty, Corporate Secretary, Telephone: (416) 947-2578, Fax: (416) 362-2592

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United Corporations Limited